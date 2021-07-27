This Irish highstreet store is serving us Zara vibes right now

Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would EVERRRR be comparing Dunnes Stores to Zara... But, here we are!

For a few seasons now, Zara have been the ultimate champs of the basics collection; those body suits, the most perfect basic ribbed tops and the work-from-home staple - the humble and comfortable high waisted legging.

Turns out you can get the Zara look starting at just a fiver in Dunnes! Yes, DUNNES STORES. (Thank you to Irish blogger Emma Noodle, who brought this to our attention on our daily scroll. Mwah.)

Dunnes have recently launched a collection named the 'Second Skin Collection'. They have a version of those bodysuits too and an entire ribbed collection; racer crops, long sleeve scoop neck crops and leggings. Get up to your local quickkkkkk. Or, if you want to save yourself the hassle of leaving the gaff - you can also shop the collection online too!

The entire Second Skin Collection is perfectly priced between €5 - €8 and is sized using S/M/L sizing as opposed to traditional UK dress sizes. Colourways are tastefully basic, you can choose from a selection of black, white, grey/grey marl and chocolate brown. Personally I'm loving the chocolate brown vibe.

Lead Image via Dunnes Stores

