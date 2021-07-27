This Irish highstreet store is serving us Zara vibes right now

By Lynda Keogh

July 27, 2021 at 12:16pm

Share:
This Irish highstreet store is serving us Zara vibes right now

Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would EVERRRR be comparing Dunnes Stores to Zara... But, here we are!

For a few seasons now, Zara have been the ultimate champs of the basics collection; those body suits, the most perfect basic ribbed tops and the work-from-home staple - the humble and comfortable high waisted legging.

Turns out you can get the Zara look starting at just a fiver in Dunnes! Yes, DUNNES STORES. (Thank you to Irish blogger Emma Noodle, who brought this to our attention on our daily scroll. Mwah.)

Dunnes have recently launched a collection named the 'Second Skin Collection'. They have a version of those bodysuits too and an entire ribbed collection; racer crops, long sleeve scoop neck crops and leggings. Get up to your local quickkkkkk. Or, if you want to save yourself the hassle of leaving the gaff - you can also shop the collection online too!

Image via dunnesstores.com

The entire Second Skin Collection is perfectly priced between €5 - €8 and is sized using S/M/L sizing as opposed to traditional UK dress sizes. Colourways are tastefully basic, you can choose from a selection of black, white, grey/grey marl and chocolate brown. Personally I'm loving the chocolate brown vibe.

Image via dunnesstores.com

Lead Image via Dunnes Stores

READ NEXT: Three iconic 80s groups have announced a shared concert night in Dublin

 

Share:

Latest articles

Free pizza for anyone named Jackie or Jamal this week

Three iconic 80s groups have announced a shared concert night in Dublin

Consider this new Santry cafe for your next coffee run

It's a sad day for Smithfield as this popular cafe closes its doors

You may also love

Three iconic 80s groups have announced a shared concert night in Dublin

This Dublin company has created the ultimate fashion item for anyone who loves swimming

There are six new movies arriving in Irish cinemas this weekend

Get some cash out, there's a yard sale happening in Saint Annes Park this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.