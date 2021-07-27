Three iconic 80s groups have announced a shared concert night in Dublin

By Rory Cashin

July 27, 2021 at 11:58am

Fans of the eighties will want to get tickets to this ASAP.

Here I Go Again.

Is This Love.

I Want To Know What Love Is.

Cold As Ice.

The Final Countdown.

Rock The Night.

If you've read the above words and had no idea what we were on about, then this might not be for you.

But if you recognised them all as song titles from three of the most iconic 80s bands, then we've got some very exciting news for you.

Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced a joint concert in Dublin in 2022, and they'll be supported by none other than Europe!

The gig will kick off their shared UK & Ireland tour, taking place in the 3 Arena on Tuesday, May 10 next year.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 30 at Ticketmaster, with prices starting at €69.25.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we're off to sing this perfectly word for word...

