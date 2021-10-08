This beloved Rathgar cafe is on the hunt for a new home

Fia opened its doors on Rathgar Road in 2016 and was one of the first tasty contributors to the coffee craze that's seeped over Dublin.

Their simple but insanely delicious menu and consistently top notch coffee has gained them a loyal following among the local community and beyond. Now they're on the lookout for a new home and we're making a pledge to follow them wherever they go. We can't let those toasties get away from us.

Breaking the news on Insta, the Fia team said: "We write this post with a heavy heart and mixed emotions. We would like to announce that Fia is on the move!" The last day to brunch it up in this cosy neighbourhood cafe is tomorrow, 9th of October. So if you're a Fia fan, that's your weekend sorted.

It's no surprise that Fia are growing. Everyone and their mother wants in for their weekend serving of eggs and greens. So understandably, they're making the move to a bigger space so they can "stay on top". Watch out Tyra.

In the heartfelt post, the team thanked Fia customers for their "support, friendship and community". We'll be keeping an eye on their Insta for updates on their new location, and can't wait to see where they pop up next.

Header image via Instagram/fia_cafe

