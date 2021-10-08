Our weekly round-up of weird and wonderful pizzas to try in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

October 8, 2021 at 10:33am

Share:
Our weekly round-up of weird and wonderful pizzas to try in Dublin

Pepperoni is great, ham and pineapple even better (yes, pineapple does belong on pizza you heathens), but sometimes you want to branch out just a little...

If you're looking to change up your pizza game and try something new, check out our round up of pizzas that are just a little bit different.

1. Cashew Pizza, Minnetta Deli

Location: Dublin 13

Minneta Deli in Sutton Cross is mixing things up with this cashew rayu pizza. It also has pulled chicken and a whole lotta cheese.

2. Pumpkin Pizza, Coke Lane

Location: Dublin 8

It's pumpkin season, okay? You've got to add pumpkin to absolutely everything or you're doing it wrong. Coke Lane gets it, serving this pumpkin base pizza, topped with scarmorza and nduja. Delicious.

3. Lasagne Pizza, The Woollen Mills

Location: Dublin 1

We were stoked to see this pizza on our newsfeeds. Why not pair a pizza and pasta dish to make a truly elite combination? The Woollen Mills has created a masterpiece with this pizza.

4. Chicken Tikka Pizza, North Wood Fire Pizza

Location: Dublin 18

Earlier in the week we wrote about this unreal invention, the combination of two elite takeaways. Curry on pizza - how could it not taste amazing? North Woodfire Pizza in Sandyford is a must try for this pizza alone.

5. Carbonara Pizza, Fired Up

Location: Dublin 14

We believe Fired Up are still doing their infamous Carbonara pizza special. We first covered this a few weeks ago, and if you can still get your hands on it, don't pass up the opportunity!

So what is going to be your pizza of choice this weekend?

Header image via Instagram/cokelanepizza

READ ON: Spending the night with Stauntons On The Green

Share:

Latest articles

Take yourself on a date in Dublin this weekend

6 foods to try in Dublin this weekend

Excellent bathing water results in the Dun Laoghaire area reported for this weekend

This Blackrock deli is doing free coffees today!

You may also love

This Dublin restaurant has combined lasagne and pizza and it sounds divine

This Sandyford pizza place is topping their pies with curry

Finglas has a brand new pizza shack

All Rosses and Ritas, check out this free pizza deal in Dublin!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.