5 stand up shows to get tickets to this weekend

Ah lads. Aren't we all in need of a good laugh?

With gigs finally back up and running for the most part, tickets are flying out for weekly stand up shows across the city. Work getting you down? Not impressed with the fact that Christmas has started 7 weeks early this year? You need to laugh the pain away with a night of comedy, and we've got a great selection of gigs happening over the next few months, all with tickets available now.

Pony by Tony Cantwell

If you've beem following Tony since the days of soft drinks at Clongowes and have been dying for a chance to see him live, this is your moment. His solo show comes to Vicar Street next March, with tickets available HERE.

Swine by Foil Arms & Hog

Did Foil Arms & Hog keep you sane over lockdown with their homeschool sketches? Then give them all the love they deserve in real life at their Vicar Street show, with dates throughout December and April. Tickets available HERE.

Regional Trinket by Alan Carr

Extra dates have been added to Alan Carr's run at 3Olympia Theatre next September so if you want to get tickets, now's your time to pounce.

This Isn't For You by Catherine Bohart

Don't let the name fool you. You're going to want tickets to this show. Catherine is an award winning Irish comedian and a regular on shows such as 8 out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week and a League of Their Own. Get tickets to her Dublin gig HERE.

Missus by Katherine Ryan

Just a handful of tickets left to catch star of The Duchess in action at the Olympia this month, tickets available HERE.

