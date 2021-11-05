5 stand up shows to get tickets to this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

November 5, 2021 at 5:08pm

Share:
5 stand up shows to get tickets to this weekend

Ah lads. Aren't we all in need of a good laugh?

With gigs finally back up and running for the most part, tickets are flying out for weekly stand up shows across the city. Work getting you down? Not impressed with the fact that Christmas has started 7 weeks early this year? You need to laugh the pain away with a night of comedy, and we've got a great selection of gigs happening over the next few months, all with tickets available now.

Pony by Tony Cantwell

If you've beem following Tony since the days of soft drinks at Clongowes and have been dying for a chance to see him live, this is your moment. His solo show comes to Vicar Street next March, with tickets available HERE.

Swine by Foil Arms & Hog

Did Foil Arms & Hog keep you sane over lockdown with their homeschool sketches? Then give them all the love they deserve in real life at their Vicar Street show, with dates throughout December and April. Tickets available HERE.

Regional Trinket by Alan Carr

Extra dates have been added to Alan Carr's run at 3Olympia Theatre next September so if you want to get tickets, now's your time to pounce.

This Isn't For You by Catherine Bohart

Don't let the name fool you. You're going to want tickets to this show. Catherine is an award winning Irish comedian and a regular on shows such as 8 out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week and a League of Their Own. Get tickets to her Dublin gig HERE.

Missus by Katherine Ryan

Just a handful of tickets left to catch star of The Duchess in action at the Olympia this month, tickets available HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Do you love a good pub quiz? Here's a round up of a few on this week

Share:

Latest articles

The Irish Lululemon store will be open in time for Christmas

Calling all literature lovers, Dublin Book Festival 2021 starts on Monday!

8 Dublin spots where you can get a stack of pancakes

You can preorder your Christmas pudding today from this Dublin Bakery

You may also love

There's a comedy brunch happening in Bow Lane this Sunday!

5 weekly comedy gigs to catch in Dublin

There's comedy happening in Workman's this month

6 stand-up shows we can't wait to see over the next few months

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.