Do you love a good pub quiz? Here's a round up of a few on this week

General knowledge lovers rejoice, pub quizzes are back in real life.

No more zoom passwords or Tiger King themed rounds written by your uncle Dave. It's time for the brain boxes of the world to get out and flex their extensive knowledge somewhere other than the kitchen table, and you surely don't want to miss your chance. Here's a roundup of table quizzes happening around Dublin this week to sink your fact-loving teeth into.

The Lighthouse, Dun Laoghaire

Big aul quiz and bingo happening this Friday in Dun Laoghaire. If this sounds like the combo of your dreams, get booking HERE.

The Sugar Club, Leeson Street

Are you a lyrical whiz with music knowledge so extensive it'd put Andrew Lloyd Webber to shame? (Sorry, couldn't think of a better music example. Shout out ALB). There's a music themed quiz happening tomorrow night at the Sugar Club, tickets available HERE.

Fourth Corner, Kevin Street

This weekly quiz in Dublin 8 is always great craic and the pints are top notch. Book yourself a table HERE.

BrewDog, Grand Canal Dock

Some excellent themed quizzes happening in BrewDog this month, for anyone with a more focussed area of expertise. I'm talking to you, Disney adults. Book yourself a table HERE.

The Back Page, Phibsboro

There are weekly quizzes at The Back Page every Friday evening, making it the perfect after work activity. Find out more HERE.

