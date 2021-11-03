Do you love a good pub quiz? Here's a round up of a few on this week

By Fiona Frawley

November 3, 2021 at 11:27am

Share:
Do you love a good pub quiz? Here's a round up of a few on this week

General knowledge lovers rejoice, pub quizzes are back in real life.

No more zoom passwords or Tiger King themed rounds written by your uncle Dave. It's time for the brain boxes of the world to get out and flex their extensive knowledge somewhere other than the kitchen table, and you surely don't want to miss your chance. Here's a roundup of table quizzes happening around Dublin this week to sink your fact-loving teeth into.

The Lighthouse, Dun Laoghaire

Big aul quiz and bingo happening this Friday in Dun Laoghaire. If this sounds like the combo of your dreams, get booking HERE.

The Sugar Club, Leeson Street

Are you a lyrical whiz with music knowledge so extensive it'd put Andrew Lloyd Webber to shame? (Sorry, couldn't think of a better music example. Shout out ALB). There's a music themed quiz happening tomorrow night at the Sugar Club, tickets available HERE.

Fourth Corner, Kevin Street

This weekly quiz in Dublin 8 is always great craic and the pints are top notch. Book yourself a table HERE.

BrewDog, Grand Canal Dock

Some excellent themed quizzes happening in BrewDog this month, for anyone with a more focussed area of expertise. I'm talking to you, Disney adults. Book yourself a table HERE.

The Back Page, Phibsboro

There are weekly quizzes at The Back Page every Friday evening, making it the perfect after work activity. Find out more HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ NEXT: Panto season is imminent - here's our list of what's on

Share:

Latest articles

There's a special Samhain market happening this weekend in the Liberties

Our weekly sambo line up in time for National Sandwich Day!

Win the ultimate Titanic staycation experience in Belfast this Autumn

There's a men's circle happening in Dublin tonight and tomorrow!

You may also love

Iconic Ranelagh pub is due to reopen after being closed since 2019!

One of Dublin's favourite pubs reopened after 17 months!

Boozeshakes are a thing and here's where you can get one!

This healthy treats company has reinvented the (wagon) wheel for everyone's fave Dublin pub

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.