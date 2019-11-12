Dermot Kennedy to perform free intimate gig in Dublin next week

Dermot Kennedy will perform an intimate performance in Dublin next week.

And good news, organisers are releasing more tickets.

Aloft hotel is looking to bring music makers back to their roots with the first-ever ‘Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour’. One of their first Irish guests being the uber-talented Dermot Kennedy.

Having seen a meteoric rise to fame over the past few years, he’s one of Ireland’s most beloved musicians.

The gig will see him return to his hometown for a free live show.

Already known for its long-standing live music programme 'Live at Aloft Hotels', the new programme is a way to support artists and their communities. As well as giving the fans that supported them from the beginning the chance to see their idols up close and personal.

Accompanied by an interactive augmented reality art installation, Kennedy will play songs from his debut album Without Fear.

Outnumbered, a single on the album continues to rise in the UK charts, reaching number six on the Official Chart and number ten on the Adult Album Alternative Radio chart.

The gig will take place on November 20th at 6pm at the Aloft Hotel in The Liberties.

More tickets will be allocated on Monday 18th and anyone hoping to nab a ticket should RSVP by clicking here. Capacity is limited so RSVP doesn’t guarantee entry, with tickets being allocated on a first come first serve basis.

Find out more info here.

