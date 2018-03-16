Dublin

15 Places To Keep The Paddy's Weekend Sesh Going Tonight In Dublin

Rugby, pints, parties and forgetting about that hangover until tomorrow

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 13 29 33

With Paddy's Day falling on a Saturday and the vast majority of us getting three days off — that can only mean one thing... extending the sesh.

Throw in the rugby against England, the need to eat some great food and what is probably a raging hangover and you'll need to rock up to one of the spots on this list. 

#rollover

Grab a friend, wash that green off your face and get ready to keep her lit for a second day. 

Enjoy...

1. Pyg — South William Street

Great tunes from six onwards and everybody will be on the sesh with you in here.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 12 43 35

2. Bull And Castle — Christchurch

The perfect place to watch the match on a big screen, eat great steak and wash it down with tonnes of great craft beer.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 12 45 57

3. Yamamori Tengu

Starts at 11 and runs til 2 am. Patrice Bäumel's first appearance in Dublin so sure to be a cracker.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 12 46 42

4. Xico — Baggot Street

Come for the rugby and food, stay dancing late into the night sipping on cocktails.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 12 50 53

5. Sing Street — Open Air Cinema 

Get a few beers into you and head along to the outdoor cinema to see one of the best recent Irish movies.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 12 53 40

6. Gambling @ Sporting Emporium 

Head in to have some drinks and a flutter at the tables while availing of their special promotions.

(no judging)

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 12 55 35

7. The Thomas House — Merchants Quay

One of the best sesh spots in town

Get in early and get comfortable for the day.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 13 01 49

8. Slattery's — Grand Canal Street Upper

Get right into the heart of the rugby action. They're allowing you to book VIP tables with €100 bar tab for just €80.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 13 03 10

9. Fowl Play — Hogan Place

Have a special menu in this BBQ joint and bar dedicated to the match. 

The Tullow Tank is a short rib burger to die for.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 13 04 42

10. Sinnotts — South King Street

One of the best places to watch a match. Huge screens. Packed full of rugby fans and if you can get a table and some food you'll be laughin'.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 13 07 17

11. The Workman's Club — Wellington Quay

Loads of live acts and over 20 DJs in one of Dublin's best venues. Get there early.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 13 11 47

12. Eatyard — Richmond Street South

Outdoor food market where you can get pints and enjoy loads of different food. Perfect place to line the stomach.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 13 09 32

13. Dice Bar — Queen Street

One for those who want to avoid all sports and the rugby especially. Good beer, awesome vibes and quality tunes. Perfect for a sesh.

Dice Bar1

14. Hangar — Andrews Lane

13 of Ireland's biggest old school DJ’s descend on Hangar tonight for the Reece Cullen Benefit. 

A night well spent. 

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 13 19 42

15. The Woolshed Sports Bar — Parnell Street

The biggest screens and best atmosphere to watch a match in the city. Get there early and get involved in huge jugs of beer.

Screen Shot 2017 03 18 At 13 16 14

Get rollin'.

READ NEXT: 7 Places To Enjoy A Massive Irish Feed Over Paddy's Weekend

Niall Harbison

Written By

Niall Harbison

Niall founded Lovin' Dublin with a few fairly simple aims: discover new places to eat in Dublin and share simple recipes cooked up in his kitchen.

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
11 Simple Dublin Rules To Live By To Make Your Life Hella Easier
11 Simple Dublin Rules To Live By To Make Your Life Hella Easier
15 Places To Keep The Paddy's Weekend Sesh Going Tonight In Dublin
15 Places To Keep The Paddy's Weekend Sesh Going Tonight In Dublin
Here Is The Full List Of Dublin Road Closures For Paddy's Weekend
Here Is The Full List Of Dublin Road Closures For Paddy's Weekend
Mother Describes Serious Injuries Sustained To Daughter Due To "Overcrowded" Dublin Bus
Mother Describes Serious Injuries Sustained To Daughter Due To "Overcrowded" Dublin Bus
Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit
Dublin Restaurant Denies Asking Barry Keoghan To Leave For Wearing A Tracksuit
Filmbase In Temple Bar To Close Down After 32 Years In Business
Filmbase In Temple Bar To Close Down After 32 Years In Business
Dublin Man Stabbed And Beaten In His Spanish Home Left Fighting For Life In Hospital
Dublin Man Stabbed And Beaten In His Spanish Home Left Fighting For Life In Hospital
Not Many People Will Have The Nerve To Do What This Dubliner Is Going At In April
Not Many People Will Have The Nerve To Do What This Dubliner Is Going At In April
Ryanair Launch First Ever Set Of Flights From Dublin Airport To Turkey
Ryanair Launch First Ever Set Of Flights From Dublin Airport To Turkey
PICS: South Dublin Residents Warned About Risk Of Flooding After Burst Bank At River Dodder
PICS: South Dublin Residents Warned About Risk Of Flooding After Burst Bank At River Dodder
Dublin City To Be Divided By North And South Like "Berlin Wall" According To Town Planner If Plaza Plans Go Ahead
Dublin City To Be Divided By North And South Like "Berlin Wall" According To Town Planner If Plaza Plans Go Ahead
Security Block Trinity Students Into Dining Room As Protests Continue Regarding Repeat Exam Fees
Security Block Trinity Students Into Dining Room As Protests Continue Regarding Repeat Exam Fees
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
What's On

Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
'This Is Quirky Activity Is Genuinely One Of The Funnest Dates I've Ever Been On'
Lifestyle

'This Is Quirky Activity Is Genuinely One Of The Funnest Dates I've Ever Been On'
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
What's On

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
A Dublin Mother Phoned The Gardai After Finding Cannabis In Her Son's Wardrobe
News

A Dublin Mother Phoned The Gardai After Finding Cannabis In Her Son's Wardrobe

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin