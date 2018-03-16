15 Places To Keep The Paddy's Weekend Sesh Going Tonight In Dublin

Rugby, pints, parties and forgetting about that hangover until tomorrow

With Paddy's Day falling on a Saturday and the vast majority of us getting three days off — that can only mean one thing... extending the sesh.

Throw in the rugby against England, the need to eat some great food and what is probably a raging hangover and you'll need to rock up to one of the spots on this list.

#rollover

Grab a friend, wash that green off your face and get ready to keep her lit for a second day.

Enjoy...

1. Pyg — South William Street

Great tunes from six onwards and everybody will be on the sesh with you in here.

2. Bull And Castle — Christchurch

The perfect place to watch the match on a big screen, eat great steak and wash it down with tonnes of great craft beer.

3. Yamamori Tengu

Starts at 11 and runs til 2 am. Patrice Bäumel's first appearance in Dublin so sure to be a cracker.

4. Xico — Baggot Street

Come for the rugby and food, stay dancing late into the night sipping on cocktails.

5. Sing Street — Open Air Cinema

Get a few beers into you and head along to the outdoor cinema to see one of the best recent Irish movies.

6. Gambling @ Sporting Emporium

Head in to have some drinks and a flutter at the tables while availing of their special promotions.

(no judging)

7. The Thomas House — Merchants Quay

One of the best sesh spots in town.

Get in early and get comfortable for the day.

8. Slattery's — Grand Canal Street Upper

Get right into the heart of the rugby action. They're allowing you to book VIP tables with €100 bar tab for just €80.

9. Fowl Play — Hogan Place

Have a special menu in this BBQ joint and bar dedicated to the match.

The Tullow Tank is a short rib burger to die for.

10. Sinnotts — South King Street

One of the best places to watch a match. Huge screens. Packed full of rugby fans and if you can get a table and some food you'll be laughin'.

11. The Workman's Club — Wellington Quay

Loads of live acts and over 20 DJs in one of Dublin's best venues. Get there early.

12. Eatyard — Richmond Street South

Outdoor food market where you can get pints and enjoy loads of different food. Perfect place to line the stomach.

13. Dice Bar — Queen Street

One for those who want to avoid all sports and the rugby especially. Good beer, awesome vibes and quality tunes. Perfect for a sesh.

14. Hangar — Andrews Lane

13 of Ireland's biggest old school DJ’s descend on Hangar tonight for the Reece Cullen Benefit.



A night well spent.

15. The Woolshed Sports Bar — Parnell Street

The biggest screens and best atmosphere to watch a match in the city. Get there early and get involved in huge jugs of beer.

Get rollin'.

