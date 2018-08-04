You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once

Get out there and enjoy the weather

Everyone needs to do this coastal walk at least once.

This beautiful Sunday trek will take you from the Docklands, through Blackrock, Sandymount and finally to the picturesque seaside town of Dún Laoghaire.

Take your time, grab a coffee and make an afternoon of it.

Here are some of the amazing views on the walk.

Kicking off at 10 am on Sundays, with tickets on sale two hours beforehand.

READ NEXT: Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies

PIC CREDITS: Irishwalking.ie

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here