Feature Dublin

You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once

Get out there and enjoy the weather

Dublin Howth Coast

Everyone needs to do this coastal walk at least once.

This beautiful Sunday trek will take you from the Docklands, through Blackrock, Sandymount and finally to the picturesque seaside town of Dún Laoghaire.

Take your time, grab a coffee and make an afternoon of it.

Here are some of the amazing views on the walk.

Howth
Smoke Stacks
Customs House

Kicking off at 10 am on Sundays, with tickets on sale two hours beforehand.

PIC CREDITS: Irishwalking.ie

coastal walks irishwalking.ie Dublin
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

