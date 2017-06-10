16 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
Treat yo' self
Sometimes there are occasions in our lives where going to a nice restaurant is just not good enough.
You want to go to a place that's normally too expensive to go to, where you're treated like royalty and feel an obligation to dress like a fancy person.
Luckily for us here in Dublin there is no shortage of restaurants where you can enjoy some fine dining, like...
Shanahans – Stephen's Green
WILDE at the Westbury – Balfe Street
Fire – Dawson Street
Hartley’s – Dun Laoghaire
Chapter One – Parnell Square
Source: Ireland's Blue Book
Saddle Room – Stephen's Green
L’Ecrivan – Baggot Street
Source: Ireland’s Blue Book
Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud – Merrion Street
Source: Ireland’s Blue Book
The Greenhouse – Dawson Street
The Cliff Townhouse – Stephen's Green
Dax – Pembroke Street
Mulberry Garden – Ballsbridge
Pearl Brasserie – Merrion Street
Restaurant FortyOne – Stephen's Green
Source: Ireland’s Blue Book
One Pico – Molesworth Court
Peploes – Stephen's Green
