16 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions

Treat yo' self

Cliff Townhouse

Sometimes there are occasions in our lives where going to a nice restaurant is just not good enough.

You want to go to a place that's normally too expensive to go to, where you're treated like royalty and feel an obligation to dress like a fancy person.

Luckily for us here in Dublin there is no shortage of restaurants where you can enjoy some fine dining, like...

Shanahans – Stephen's Green

Shanahans

WILDE at the Westbury – Balfe Street

Wilde

Fire – Dawson Street

Fire

Hartley’s – Dun Laoghaire

Hartleys

Chapter One – Parnell Square

Chapter One

Source: Ireland's Blue Book

Saddle Room – Stephen's Green

Saddle Room

L’Ecrivan – Baggot Street

Lecrivain

Source: Ireland’s Blue Book

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud – Merrion Street

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

Source: Ireland’s Blue Book

The Greenhouse – Dawson Street

Greenhouse

The Cliff Townhouse – Stephen's Green

Cliff Townhouse 2

Dax – Pembroke Street

Dax

Mulberry Garden – Ballsbridge

Mulberry Garden

Pearl Brasserie – Merrion Street

Pearl

Restaurant FortyOne – Stephen's Green

Forty One

Source: Ireland’s Blue Book

One Pico – Molesworth Court

One Pico

Peploes – Stephen's Green

Peploes

