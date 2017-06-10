16 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions

Sometimes there are occasions in our lives where going to a nice restaurant is just not good enough.

You want to go to a place that's normally too expensive to go to, where you're treated like royalty and feel an obligation to dress like a fancy person.

Luckily for us here in Dublin there is no shortage of restaurants where you can enjoy some fine dining, like...

Shanahans – Stephen's Green

WILDE at the Westbury – Balfe Street

Fire – Dawson Street

Hartley’s – Dun Laoghaire

Chapter One – Parnell Square

Source: Ireland's Blue Book

Saddle Room – Stephen's Green

L’Ecrivan – Baggot Street

Source: Ireland’s Blue Book

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud – Merrion Street

Source: Ireland’s Blue Book

The Greenhouse – Dawson Street

The Cliff Townhouse – Stephen's Green

Dax – Pembroke Street

Mulberry Garden – Ballsbridge

Pearl Brasserie – Merrion Street

Restaurant FortyOne – Stephen's Green

Source: Ireland’s Blue Book

One Pico – Molesworth Court

Peploes – Stephen's Green

READ NEXT: 5 Dublin Foodie 'Villages' You Should Plan A Special Trip To Tomorrow