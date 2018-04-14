19 Hilarious Things That Were Overheard On The Streets Of Dublin

"I want to leave... I want to leave... I want YOU AND I to leave Trinity with a LEGACY"

There's something hugely intriguing, and hilarious, about stumbling upon a snippet of a passing conversation.

Luckily the likes of the ever-brilliant Twitter account 'Overheard In Dublin' has been diligently recording the very best of these snatches of convos for ages now and we've had a snoop to find some of very best tweets on the subject.

And, after reading 'em, we've concluded that the people of Dublin are very strange altogether.

@OverheardDublin "I don't drink tequila anymore because the last time I did I came home with money in my underwear" — Rónán&on&on (@ismiseronan) January 1, 2017

Two lads in Tesco, Aungier St, one says to the other, "What are ya doin' buyin' a Toblerone? Bleedin' Granda chocolate. #OverheardInDublin — Enda Bolger (@endabolger) September 25, 2016

Canadian girl on 9 bus - "The kids in Dublin are so polite, they even say 'thanks' to the bus driver, that would never happen in Vancouver." — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) January 5, 2017

#overheardindublin "I want to leave... I want to leave... I want YOU AND I to leave Trinity with a LEGACY" #thisiswhyiwenttoucd — Colin Doran (@CollieDoran) September 20, 2016

Mother to little boy - "So if I have 3 apples and I take away 1 apple, what do I have left? Little boy: "Bananas!!!" — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) January 7, 2017

"She was like i'll just make chips at home, I was like fuck off. Like what the fuck like?" #overheardinDublin #like — Niall Ó Ceallacháin (@NAYL0R_) October 25, 2016

"Dya want a coffee or a latte?"



"Coffee. Cause I dont know what latte means."#OverheardInDublin @OverheardDublin — Lewis Magee (@Louie_M_) September 22, 2016

In SuperValu, as 2 women say a quick "hello" to each other, a little girl asks loudly: "Mammy, is that the lady you don't like?" — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) January 12, 2017

#OverheardinDublin with no hint of satire "there is a red line [Luas], did you know that?". How south-side can you get? — Ciarán Nevin (@CiaranNevin) December 9, 2016

Overheard on the 'student bus'. They're back. "When you eat bananas do you eat the thin strips that stick to them?" "Only when I don't know" — Luddlite (@LuddLite) January 12, 2017

Flyefit gym - Trainer: "Do you have many cheats days?" Young lad: "Er yeah, it's not really cheating but if I'm drunk I might snog a bird." — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) January 9, 2017

@OverheardDublin Smyths Toys, Carrickmines. Kid trying out scooter. Father: "Get off that, this isn't a toyshop. I mean playground." — Alan Bourke (@alanbourke) January 9, 2017

Man on phone to mother about a job, "It pays country money as well. You know, money for doing work down the country." #overheardindublin — Ciara Mc Nelis (@CiaraMcNelis) September 22, 2016

Overheard at College Green - "More like Trinity Bollix!" — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) April 17, 2015

"He went off the drink, cold turkey, and twelve years later he just dropped dead."

Chilling tale overheard in my local. — Arthur Riordan (@ArtRiordan) January 9, 2017

Wife: "You didn't wear your new jumper to work!"

Husband: "Because everyone will be saying 'Oh! Somebody got a new jumper for Christmas!'" — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) December 29, 2016

@OverheardDublin overheard in Finglas a boy ask his father "Do you want a bon bon Da?" "Nah your alright Son, they're a trip to the dentist" — David Molloy (@davidmolloy84) March 26, 2015

Overheard on the Luas - "That Mr Tayto is a bleedin' pervert!" — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) April 7, 2015

"It's a bit like being on a plane isn't it" #overheardindublin #ontheluas — Gemma Gaughan (@gaughangem) November 7, 2016

Have you overheard anything on the streets of Dublin lately that's worth sharing? Let us know in the comments.

