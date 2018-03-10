Feature Dublin

10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street

Fun fact: Hell is located between Suffolk Street and Stephen's Green

Grafton Street

The numbers of people drinking outside after work these evenings is through the roof – especially if you're unfortunate enough to find yourself on Grafton Street.

One of Dublin's busiest shopping streets, trying to fight your way through the crowds to the bar is made all the more difficult by the truly terrible pedestrians that use the thoroughfare. 

We've categorised them here in the attempt of helping you avoid the worst offenders...

1. The snail

Blissfully unaware of anyone else's pace, the snail prefers to move at their own speed. 

Their own fuckin' maddening speed.

2. The dilly-dallier

Most often a tourist, this lover of life lives in the moment. 

You'll see them forming massive, pedestrian-blocking circles around buskers and stopping to take pictures with living statues for some reason.

Dilly Dallying

3. The abrupt stopper

These geniuses look like they're moving at a decent pace until they decide to just stop all of a sudden, causing a domino effect of fury for everyone walking behind them.

It's as if they want to be punched in the back of their head.

Lenny Punch

4. The swarm

Generally composed of school children or foreign exchange students, these slow-moving groups are seemingly unaware of the teeming masses which loathe them. 
God I Hate You

5. The power walker

These sassy women mean business, walking to and from work in their runners because they live life in the fast lane. 

And they will walk through you if they have to.

Business Woman In Runners

Nothing says "get out of my fucking way" like a pantsuit-runners combo

6. The weaver

You'll spot these desperate individuals dodging, diving and squeezing their way through the horde of slow pokes like a feckin' quarterback. 

American Football Dodger

7. The brolly-carrier

Apparently once you buy an umbrella you lose all sense of spatial awareness.

Singing In The Rain

8. The text-and-walkers

Are you being serious right now? You actually think it's okay to text while walking in the middle of rush hour foot traffic?

Testing Me Satan

9. The 'chicken' players

Walking directly towards you with no sign and changing course, these pedestrians live for the sheer thrill of being a dick.

Playing Chicken

10. The tailgater

You know that kind of person, the one who walks in the same direction as you, at the same speed, and so close that you can feel their breathe on your neck. 

These are probably the worst human beings on the face of God's green Earth.

Too Close

READ NEXT: 44 Thoughts We've All Had While Being Trapped Behind A Slow Walker On Grafton Street

walkers Grafton street
Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street
10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018
Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank
7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
Feature

The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
WATCH: Temple Bar Is Looking Well In Ireland's 2018 Eurovision Video
Entertainment

WATCH: Temple Bar Is Looking Well In Ireland's 2018 Eurovision Video
Penneys Has Recalled A Number Of Products Due To A Flammability Risk
Lifestyle

Penneys Has Recalled A Number Of Products Due To A Flammability Risk
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
Feature

18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Food and Drink

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
Entertainment

'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin