31 Things All Real Dubliners Know To Be 100% True

22. The Point will always be called The Point
Us Dubliners are a fine breed.
Acutely aware of our soundness, craic and ability to command a room - we're also cripplingly shy and hesitant to dance 'cause we've two left feet and are awkward as f*ck.
However, there are a few things we know to be true above others. And they are...
1. Eye contact on the Luas is, on some level, illegal
2. A nice Dublin Bus driver is the best thing in the world
3. The Barge is compulsory on a sunny day
4. You will always see someone you know en route home from a filthy afters
5. If you hang around on South William Street long enough, you'll see one of the cast of Fade Street
6. Irish photocalls are the purest of them all
7. Those who walk down Grafton Street at rush hour are at their own risk
8. You can be guaranteed that once the slightest bit of sleet arrives, the city shuts down
9. Flannerys is for culchies (but we love it)
10. Coppers guarantees you the shift
11. Going for one is never just one
12. If you don't have any mutual friends with them on Facebook, they're a weirdo
13. Paying more than €6.50 for a pint is not on
14. Bunsen > Everything
15. The flower vendors are the wisest people of all
16. Keywest would play at the opening of an envelope
17. A pint of plain is your only man
18. Moore Street deals are a thing of beauty
19. Bono's an eejit
20. But fair play to him all the same
21. Seagulls can and will steal your lunch
23. No, we don't know why there are no right turns allowed in Dublin
24. Yes, it is annoying
25. Not every Trinity student is a wanker
26. But most of them are
27. Protests = All day seshs
28. Murphys > Ginos
29. Michael D is a saint we're all unworthy of
30. Chicken fillet rolls from Spar in Balinteer can cure a multitude
31. And finally, AIB on Grafton Street has ATMs inside too. Save yourself from queuing, lads...
