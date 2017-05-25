Feature Dublin

31 Things All Real Dubliners Know To Be 100% True

22. The Point will always be called The Point

Shutterstock 559897951

Us Dubliners are a fine breed. 

Acutely aware of our soundness, craic and ability to command a room - we're also cripplingly shy and hesitant to dance 'cause we've two left feet and are awkward as f*ck. 

However, there are a few things we know to be true above others. And they are...

1. Eye contact on the Luas is, on some level, illegal 

2. A nice Dublin Bus driver is the best thing in the world

3. The Barge is compulsory on a sunny day

A post shared by J A M E S (@jamesod09) on

4. You will always see someone you know en route home from a filthy afters

5. If you hang around on South William Street long enough, you'll see one of the cast of Fade Street

6. Irish photocalls are the purest of them all

7. Those who walk down Grafton Street at rush hour are at their own risk

8. You can be guaranteed that once the slightest bit of sleet arrives, the city shuts down

9. Flannerys is for culchies (but we love it)

10. Coppers guarantees you the shift

17990817 1270080573029934 4916393957575554021 N

11. Going for one is never just one

12. If you don't have any mutual friends with them on Facebook, they're a weirdo

13. Paying more than €6.50 for a pint is not on

Shutterstock 522476434

14. Bunsen > Everything

15. The flower vendors are the wisest people of all

16. Keywest would play at the opening of an envelope

18119346 10154309897585047 4663784021005866220 N

17. A pint of plain is your only man

18. Moore Street deals are a thing of beauty

19. Bono's an eejit

20. But fair play to him all the same

Bono

21. Seagulls can and will steal your lunch

22. The Point will always be called The Point

23. No, we don't know why there are no right turns allowed in Dublin

24. Yes, it is annoying

Shutterstock 624214340

25. Not every Trinity student is a wanker

26. But most of them are

27. Protests = All day seshs

28. Murphys > Ginos

18740807 10154458795047633 2878777866904742146 N

29. Michael D is a saint we're all unworthy of

30. Chicken fillet rolls from Spar in Balinteer can cure a multitude

31. And finally, AIB on Grafton Street has ATMs inside too. Save yourself from queuing, lads...

READ NEXT: These 11 Gorge Venues Are Ideal For A Intimate Dublin Wedding

Kate Demolder

Written By

Kate Demolder

Kate is a staff writer here at Lovin Dublin. T: @katedemolder / kate@lovin.com

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
23 Remarkable Photos Of Dublin Over The Last 100 Years
23 Remarkable Photos Of Dublin Over The Last 100 Years
31 Things All Real Dubliners Know To Be 100% True
31 Things All Real Dubliners Know To Be 100% True
Seven Amazing Takeaway Suggestions For Every Conceivable Mood
Seven Amazing Takeaway Suggestions For Every Conceivable Mood
Seven Of The Funnest Ways To Keep Fit In Dublin
Seven Of The Funnest Ways To Keep Fit In Dublin
Behind This Wardrobe Lies Dublin's Best Kept Bridal Secret
Behind This Wardrobe Lies Dublin's Best Kept Bridal Secret
16 Hilarious Things That Dubliners Overheard On The Luas
16 Hilarious Things That Dubliners Overheard On The Luas
This Coastal Town Is The Best Spot For A Perfect Chilled Bank Holiday
This Coastal Town Is The Best Spot For A Perfect Chilled Bank Holiday
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
Six Places To Go For Good Friday Pints Tonight Where You Might Actually Get A Seat
Six Places To Go For Good Friday Pints Tonight Where You Might Actually Get A Seat
11 Heaven-Sent Places To Get A Good Friday Brunch Today
11 Heaven-Sent Places To Get A Good Friday Brunch Today
11 Of The Funniest Things Ever Written On The Walls Of Dublin Pub Toilets
11 Of The Funniest Things Ever Written On The Walls Of Dublin Pub Toilets
Sad News For Dublin Airport As Union Confirms That No Third Terminal Is Needed
Dublin

Sad News For Dublin Airport As Union Confirms That No Third Terminal Is Needed
Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland
News

Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland
VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
PICS: Motorist Lucky To Be Alive After Mysterious Car Crash On M50
Dublin

PICS: Motorist Lucky To Be Alive After Mysterious Car Crash On M50

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
Best Of

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
News

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Sponsored

Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter
Sponsored

Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin