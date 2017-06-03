10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding

Weddings are all fun and games until you wake up with a horrific high-heel ache and prosecco throbbing head the morning after and have to drive three or four hours just to get home.

Sure, wouldn't it be much nicer to just have the whole shindig in town?

Gone are the glory days of having 300+ guests, half of whom you barely know, with sensible lovebirds now embracing the smaller, intimate style ceremony and reception.

Think about it: surrounded by only your nearest and dearest, you'll have more flexibility when it comes to menu options, and you'll be able to opt for a truly unique venue.

Here's 10 of the best places (in no particular order) in Dublin for a romantic wedding that you'll remember forever:

1. Áras Chrónáin, Clondalkin

This charming country-house style venue is an Irish Cultural Centre, with plenty of rooms to choose from.

The Georgian house is on an impressive 2.9 acres and can cater for small or larger groups, whatever your heart desires.

2. Royal College of Surgeons, D2

This incredible Georgian venue dates back to 1810, and the rooms just ooze sophistication.

With classic architecture, open fires and antique furnishings, this is an understated glam spot for an intimate party, with the glass-domed ceiling Atrium room seating up to 80 guests.

3. Beaufield Mews, Stillorgan

This boho restaurant and garden venue is perfect for a slightly alternative wedding with a focus on food.

A secret garden walled with roses & ivy is a beautiful reception area, and summer options include an outdoor BBQ or (our fave) a personal picnic basket for each guest to enjoy on the grass.

4. The Chocolate Factory, D1

Looking to put your own stamp on you big day? This warehouse venue is a blank canvas for create couples who want something quirky and fun.

Food, Decoration and Photography can all be provided in-house, with a particular shout out to Hunt & Gather Creations who can work whatever sort of magic you had in mind.



Image: Hunt & Gather

5. Smock Alley Theatre, D8

This restored 17th-century theatre has to be experienced to be understood.

A stained-glass-windowed Banquet Hall looks out onto the Liffey, and the nearby cobblestones of Cow’s Lane make for a gorge photo backdrop. The Boy's School theatre space is our pick for a really quirky ceremony area.

6. Dublin City Hall, D2

Eh, helloo? This is basically like a Sex and the City dream come true, except this is steeped in history and has a stained-glass dome.

You can organise to have a prosecco and canape reception after the ceremony, and one search through Instagram pics of weddings here will have you in love.

A post shared by Karolyn & Jess (@honeyandthemoonphotography) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

7. Fallon & Byrne, D2

If your main focus for the big day is food (and rightly so) then you can't go wrong with a reception in this ultimate city centre location.

Renting the private Ballroom needs minimum of 50 guests, and you can choose simple antipasti or go all out with an eight-course tasting menu including confit pork belly with crispy capers. Yum.

8. King's Inn, D1

This historic and super impressive building with a lovely courtyard and views of public gardens has only recently started to host weddings, and thank god because they look spectacular here.

There's plenty of varied rooms to choose from, including the charming Bencher's Room which can seat up to fifty for a formal dinner.

9. No 25 Fitzwilliam Place/ Suesey Street, D2

You can feel like you're royalty in this stunning Georgian house with adjoining divine restaurant.

The fab Gandon Rooms features large floor to ceiling sash windows overlooking Fitzwilliam Place and the best steak you'll eat at a wedding.

10. Wright's Anglers Rest, Castleknock

Located right on the Liffey at Strawberry Beds, and just beside Phoenix Park, this place does amazing food and offers a more rustic setting.

The fact that this is right beside the park for those romantic photos, and countryside feel makes this a winner for cosy and intimate weddings. We love.

See, you don't need to go far to have the day of your dreams...

Header image: The Chocolate Factory/ H&G Home

READ NEXT: Vegans and Carnivores Alike Will Rejoice Over This Unreal New Pizza Spot

