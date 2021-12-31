5 Dublin spots doing mocktails if you're embracing Dry January

By Katy Thornton

December 31, 2021 at 4:01pm

Share:

Dry January is upon us and we have a few spots that will make sticking to it that bit easier!

Whether you're looking for some wholesome non-alcoholic fun, or just want to enjoy a cocktail without the hangover, we have a list of places for you check out in January.

1. Capitol Bar

Location: Aungier Street

If you still want to enjoy a few drinks with friends, but are strictly off the booze, then Capitol Bar on Aungier Street has a great virgin cocktail list. You can get any of your regular faves, including a Virgin Cosmopolitan, a Soft Porn Martini, or a Nightcap Old Fashioned.

Image via Instagram/capitol_lounge

2. FIRE

Location: Dawson Street

Just because you've ditched the booze for the month, doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a nice meal. FIRE on Dawson Street do White Sans-gria (get it) and a Mango Sensation, both with tons of flavour, and not a drop of alcohol.

3. IFI Café Bar

Location: Temple Bar

Although they do serve real cocktails, IFI Café Bar also serve non-alcoholic beverages that will tickle your fancy. Perfect if you're spending an evening out with friends not participating in Dry Jan.

4. The Virgin Mary Bar

This spot may be temporarily closed due to Ms Rona, but you can still order their non-alcoholic bits online for a fun mocktail evening at home instead!

5. Saba

Multiple locations

Get some delish mocktails at Saba. Try an Apple No-jito, or a Blue Moon if you're feeling thirsty.

Header image via Instagram/ificafebar

READ ON: 8 free activities in Dublin to get you through a long January

Share:

Latest articles

"What an end to 2021" Kakilang on Bachelors Walk suffers second break in of the year

8 free activities in Dublin to get you through a long January

30 of the Lovin Dublin team’s favourite meals from 2021

7 vegan spots for when you don't wanna eat like a vegan in Dublin

You may also love

"What an end to 2021" Kakilang on Bachelors Walk suffers second break in of the year

8 Dublin pubs doing takeaway pints this New Year's Eve

Dublin's Most Christmassy Pub makes difficult decision to close over New Year's Eve

Ranelagh-based chef wins at the International Pizza Championship

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.