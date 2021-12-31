5 Dublin spots doing mocktails if you're embracing Dry January

Dry January is upon us and we have a few spots that will make sticking to it that bit easier!

Whether you're looking for some wholesome non-alcoholic fun, or just want to enjoy a cocktail without the hangover, we have a list of places for you check out in January.

1. Capitol Bar

Location: Aungier Street

If you still want to enjoy a few drinks with friends, but are strictly off the booze, then Capitol Bar on Aungier Street has a great virgin cocktail list. You can get any of your regular faves, including a Virgin Cosmopolitan, a Soft Porn Martini, or a Nightcap Old Fashioned.

2. FIRE

Location: Dawson Street

Just because you've ditched the booze for the month, doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a nice meal. FIRE on Dawson Street do White Sans-gria (get it) and a Mango Sensation, both with tons of flavour, and not a drop of alcohol.

3. IFI Café Bar

Location: Temple Bar

Although they do serve real cocktails, IFI Café Bar also serve non-alcoholic beverages that will tickle your fancy. Perfect if you're spending an evening out with friends not participating in Dry Jan.

4. The Virgin Mary Bar

This spot may be temporarily closed due to Ms Rona, but you can still order their non-alcoholic bits online for a fun mocktail evening at home instead!

5. Saba

Multiple locations

Get some delish mocktails at Saba. Try an Apple No-jito, or a Blue Moon if you're feeling thirsty.

Header image via Instagram/ificafebar

READ ON: 8 free activities in Dublin to get you through a long January