Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

58 local cafes team up in aid of mental health charity Jigsaw

By Sarah Finnan

November 29, 2020 at 2:36pm

Share:

The Coffee Cup Campaign is a new initiative raising much-needed funds for Jigsaw, the national centre for youth mental health in Ireland. 

58 local Dublin and Bray cafes have signed on to be part of a new campaign fundraising for mental health charity Jigsaw, with each café purchasing some of the limited-edition 'In This Together' cups to use during the month of December.

Headed up by Lovin's own Alan Fisher, the project came to be after learning that the demand for Jigsaw’s online youth mental health services and supports has seen a 400% growth in demand since the beginning of Covid-19 restrictions back in early March. Spurred on by news of a second lockdown, the Coffee Cup Campaign was born out of a desire to raise awareness for the charity and help spread a positive message at an otherwise very challenging time.

Designed by Dublin artist Vanessa Power, over 100,000 cups will be supplied by Down2Earth to local cafes - each with the words ‘In This Together’ on them. Donating all profits from the sale of the cups, although small, to Jigsaw, the majority of donations will be driven via a QR code on the side of each cup that brings customers straight to the iDonate page when scanned.

Coffee Cup Campaign

Several of the participating cafes have also promised to step up their fundraising efforts even further, with Catalyst giving a percentage from all oat milk flat white sales on opening weekend to the fund while Nutbutter will donate all proceeds from their first day open to the campaign.

The full list of participating cafes are as follows:

Available across all participating cafes from next Saturday so make sure to keep an eye out for them when getting your morning coffee. You can also support the cause by following the link and making a donation here.

READ NEXT: Dublin Airport makes heartwarming gesture to young Saoirse after inspiring Toy Show appearance 

Share:

Latest articles

This Ferrero Rocher hot chocolate is the stuff of Christmas dreams 

A new hot chocolate truck is coming to town next month

US Officer's kind-hearted gesture ends up saving Irish neighbour's life 

PICS: A new mural inspired by Toy Show Adam's virtual hug sign has popped up in Dublin

You may also love

This Ferrero Rocher hot chocolate is the stuff of Christmas dreams 

A new hot chocolate truck is coming to town next month

PICS: A new mural inspired by Toy Show Adam's virtual hug sign has popped up in Dublin

Soup Ramen Bar is opening a sister café on the northside

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.