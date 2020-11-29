58 local cafes team up in aid of mental health charity Jigsaw

The Coffee Cup Campaign is a new initiative raising much-needed funds for Jigsaw, the national centre for youth mental health in Ireland.

58 local Dublin and Bray cafes have signed on to be part of a new campaign fundraising for mental health charity Jigsaw, with each café purchasing some of the limited-edition 'In This Together' cups to use during the month of December.

Headed up by Lovin's own Alan Fisher, the project came to be after learning that the demand for Jigsaw’s online youth mental health services and supports has seen a 400% growth in demand since the beginning of Covid-19 restrictions back in early March. Spurred on by news of a second lockdown, the Coffee Cup Campaign was born out of a desire to raise awareness for the charity and help spread a positive message at an otherwise very challenging time.

Designed by Dublin artist Vanessa Power, over 100,000 cups will be supplied by Down2Earth to local cafes - each with the words ‘In This Together’ on them. Donating all profits from the sale of the cups, although small, to Jigsaw, the majority of donations will be driven via a QR code on the side of each cup that brings customers straight to the iDonate page when scanned.

Several of the participating cafes have also promised to step up their fundraising efforts even further, with Catalyst giving a percentage from all oat milk flat white sales on opening weekend to the fund while Nutbutter will donate all proceeds from their first day open to the campaign.

The full list of participating cafes are as follows:

Available across all participating cafes from next Saturday so make sure to keep an eye out for them when getting your morning coffee. You can also support the cause by following the link and making a donation here.

