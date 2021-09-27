7 Dublin pubs doing live music again

We're so glad to see it returning!

We've missed a lot over the last year or so, but one thing in particular has been the lad in the corner of a bar belting out trad songs while we all sing along. Glasses are clinked, toes are tapped and if you're lucky, someone will whip out a pair of spoons and bounce them along to the beat. It's one of our favourite things about the pub, and the potential of stumbling across a wee session makes a night out so much more exciting. If you're wondering what Dublin spots have begun reintroducing live music, have a gander below.

The Cobblestone, Smithfield

The glory days are back with live trad music every evening of the week at this Dublin 7 spot. Hup!

The Big Romance, Parnell Street

If you're in the mood for something jazzy, look no further than The Big Romance every Sunday evening.

The Wild Duck, Temple Bar

This twinkling Temple Bar spot has been enjoying a gorge return to live music with tune-age every night of the week! Keep an eye on their Insta for up to date line ups.

O Donoghues, Merrion Row

Hit up this beloved central spot for Sunday sessions every week.

Devitt's, Camden Street

Live music is back with a bang at Devitt's. Monday - Thursday from 9pm, Sunday from 6:30pm. Get in and get yourself a seat nice and early!

Tap House, Ranelagh

Enjoy live music at this south side spot every Thursday and Sunday evening. Do you reckon they have Wonderwall?

Dalkey Duck, Dalkey

Keep an eye on the Dalkey Duck Insta page for gorge weekly line ups of live music! What a buzz.

All you need to do is brush up on your trad lyrics and get out there!

Header image via Instagram/cobblestonepubdublin

