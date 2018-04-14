Feature Food and Drink Dublin

Eight Of The Best Places To Eat On Your Own In Dublin City

No reason to share food, happy days

Jay Wennington 2065 Unsplash

Solo restaurants are now a thing, and we're bloody loving it. 

However, there is a stigma surrounding eating on your own that needs to be destroyed. 

Let's clear up a couple of things: 

  • It's perfectly fine to eat by yourself. 
  • Lots of people do it.
  • You do not look weird.

Sometimes, we just need to be alone with our thoughts - and more importantly, our food. And we DO appreciate that sometimes you want to minimise the awkwardness and blend in with the crowd.

Here's some of our favourite spots for solo dining in the capital...

1. Boojum - Millennium Walkway, Kevin St. and Abbey St.

An absolute fail-safe in our opinion - the bench and table set-up means you can fake that you're eating with other people, particularly in the Milliennium Walkway. 

Also, burritos can be messy as f*ck to eat, making them best eaten in solitude.

Boojum

2. Cornucopia - Wicklow St., Dublin 2

One for the veggies! This is a great little spot in general, but especially if you fancy a feed for one. It's counter service, so you don't have to hang around - just grab, eat and go.

3. Honest To Goodness - Dame Court, Dublin 2

Eat your salad or sanger at the bar - it's good to note that this also very vegetarian friendly. 

Score!

Honesttogoodness

4. Urban Picnic - George's Street Arcade, Dublin 2

This little nook boasts a really relaxed atmosphere, so if you're conscious of people watching you eat, or just fancy a bit of privacy, this is ideal.

Georgesstreetarcade

5. Umi Falafel - Dame St, Dublin 2 / Rathmines, Dublin 6

Grab a window seat and gawk at the world while you stuff your face with falafel. Mmmm.

13912841 656731307818826 1320683944588168021 N

6. Coco & Busyfeet - Southwilliam St., Dublin 2 

Choose between outdoor seating or grabbing a seat inside. 

Food-wise, it's hard to beat - this place does comfort food with a twist. Their iced coffees are also incredible.

7. Wagamamas - St. Stephen's Green, Dublin 2 / Dundrum Shopping Centre, Dublin 16 / Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin 15

Blessed are those who have open plan restaurants - long tables and benches mean you can nestle yourself in among the lunchtime crowd unnoticed. 

When all else fails, order the ramen.

Wagamamas

Wagamamas in Dundrum

8. The Ramen Bar, South William Street

Slide into this hidden little ramen hot spot and get a huge steaming bowl of noodles to yourself.

Best bit about eating alone here? Nobody to complain about the satisfying slurping noise you're making.

25

Bottom line - it's ok to eat alone, and you shouldn't feel weird eating alone ANYWHERE

Enjoy your retreat and your tasty eats!

