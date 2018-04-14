These Are The 10 Most Authentic Chinese Restaurants In Dublin

Sometimes you just need more than a spice bag or three in one to satisfy your Asian grub cravings.

1. M&L Chinese, Cathedral St

This Dublin 1 restaurant is slightly hidden out of the way, off O'Connell St, but it has a massive menu with an array of authentic Chinese dishes – and the dumplings are out of this world.

2. Victoria Chinese, Monkstown

This southside restaurant is worth visiting for the seafood selection alone, but all of the food is worth raving about – and the staff is incredibly nice, too.

3. Mak, Ranelagh

This little Chinese on Cullenswood Road in Ranelagh does a mean line in dim sum – which is always a good sign when you're scoping out Chinese places with authenticity in mind. And we don't mind admitting that the prawn toast is pretty delish, too.

4. Good World Restaurant, Georges St

This is one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in Dublin, and a bit of an institution – plus, it's always full of Chinese people, which is always a great sign. Ask for the separate dim sum menu, and thank us later.

5. Chai Yo, Baggot St

Strictly speaking, Chai Yo isn't just a Chinese restaurant; it's Japanese, Thai and Chinese, and while we usually stay away from "Asian fusion" restaurants, which tend to water down their offerings, this is a really good shout. Great for a group of people, some of whom might not like Chinese!

6. Duck Hong Kong BBQ, Fade St

This little Fade St restaurant is a bit blink-and-you'll-miss-it, but the food is really good. Just don't expect to find sweet 'n' sour chicken balls while you're there, because this is far more authentic than your usual 3-in-1 provider.

7. Ka Shing, Wicklow St

This is another really authentic joint, serving great dim sum and serving up Chinese dishes that are neither greasy nor covered in batter. Plus, it may be an unintentional pun but we love the name.

8. China Sichuan, Sandyford

Don't be put off China Sichuan by the fact that it's in an industrial estate – it's actually got kinda fancy vibes, and the food is really good.

9. Lee Kee, Parnell St

Another puntastic name, Parnell St boasts some of the most authentic Asian restaurants in the country – and Lee Kee is another to add to that list. There's a huge menu – and though service can be a little haphazard at times, the food is tasty so you've just gotta go with it.

10. Mandarin House, Parnell St

Another Parnell St haunt, Mandarin House is a great, authentic Chinese with great food, good service and a huge menu. Highly recommended.

Chopsticks at the ready!

