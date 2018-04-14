Food and Drink Reviews

These Are The 10 Most Authentic Chinese Restaurants In Dublin

Not a spice bag in sight

Duck

Sometimes you just need more than a spice bag or three in one to satisfy your Asian grub cravings.

Well, luckily for you, we've rounded up the best of the best in Dublin, as listed below. 

Warning: go with an empty stomach. 

1. M&L Chinese, Cathedral St

This Dublin 1 restaurant is slightly hidden out of the way, off O'Connell St, but it has a massive menu with an array of authentic Chinese dishes – and the dumplings are out of this world.

Ml Chinese Pic

2. Victoria Chinese, Monkstown

This southside restaurant is worth visiting for the seafood selection alone, but all of the food is worth raving about – and the staff is incredibly nice, too. 

Victoria Chinese Monkstown Scallops

3. Mak, Ranelagh

This little Chinese on Cullenswood Road in Ranelagh does a mean line in dim sum – which is always a good sign when you're scoping out Chinese places with authenticity in mind. And we don't mind admitting that the prawn toast is pretty delish, too.  

Steamed Pork Buns Mak Ranelagh

4. Good World Restaurant, Georges St

This is one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in Dublin, and a bit of an institution – plus, it's always full of Chinese people, which is always a great sign. Ask for the separate dim sum menu, and thank us later.

Good World Restaurant Chinese

5. Chai Yo, Baggot St

Strictly speaking, Chai Yo isn't just a Chinese restaurant; it's Japanese, Thai and Chinese, and while we usually stay away from "Asian fusion" restaurants, which tend to water down their offerings, this is a really good shout. Great for a group of people, some of whom might not like Chinese!

Chai Yo Chinese Restaurant

6. Duck Hong Kong BBQ, Fade St

This little Fade St restaurant is a bit blink-and-you'll-miss-it, but the food is really good. Just don't expect to find sweet 'n' sour chicken balls while you're there, because this is far more authentic than your usual 3-in-1 provider.

Duck Hong Kong Bbq Chinese Restaurant

7. Ka Shing, Wicklow St

This is another really authentic joint, serving great dim sum and serving up Chinese dishes that are neither greasy nor covered in batter. Plus, it may be an unintentional pun but we love the name.

Ka Shing Dublin Chinese Restaurant

8. China Sichuan, Sandyford

Don't be put off China Sichuan by the fact that it's in an industrial estate – it's actually got kinda fancy vibes, and the food is really good.

China Sichuan Sandyford Dublin Restaurant

9. Lee Kee, Parnell St

Another puntastic name, Parnell St boasts some of the most authentic Asian restaurants in the country – and Lee Kee is another to add to that list. There's a huge menu – and though service can be a little haphazard at times, the food is tasty so you've just gotta go with it.

Lee Kee Chinese Restaurant

10. Mandarin House, Parnell St

Another Parnell St haunt, Mandarin House is a great, authentic Chinese with great food, good service and a huge menu. Highly recommended.

Mandarin House Parnell St Dublin

Chopsticks at the ready! 

READ NEXT: This One Simple Trick Will Make Your Cheap Wine Taste Better

Dinner
Rosemary MacCabe

Written By

Rosemary MacCabe

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
These Are The 10 Most Authentic Chinese Restaurants In Dublin
These Are The 10 Most Authentic Chinese Restaurants In Dublin
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Where To Go This Week
Where To Go This Week
Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
A Thai Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Takeaway On The Green Luas Line This Evening
A Thai Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Takeaway On The Green Luas Line This Evening
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
This Trinity Street Restaurant Is Perfect For Young Working Couples Who Want A Big Romantic Date
This Trinity Street Restaurant Is Perfect For Young Working Couples Who Want A Big Romantic Date
The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon
The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works
News

The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works
WATCH: Dublin Derby Rocked With Amazing Acrobatic Back-Heel Goal
Dublin

WATCH: Dublin Derby Rocked With Amazing Acrobatic Back-Heel Goal
PICS: This Pub Went On Fire In Dublin Last Night
Dublin

PICS: This Pub Went On Fire In Dublin Last Night
This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm
What's On

This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018