REVIEW: Art Tea Goes Pop, an afternoon tea that celebrates the work of Andy Warhol

Get ready to live out your Bridgerton fantasy in style

On a chilly Monday morning, I hurried down to an invite at the Merrion to check out their newest afternoon tea, this time celebrating the work of pop-art figurehead Andy Warhol.

The Merrion is considered one of the finest hotels in Dublin, and for good reason. The interior is absolutely stunning, with antique furniture, chandeliers, plush carpets, and even a piano player gently tapping away on the tunes. Simply put, the place looks like something from the set of Bridgerton.

The table was set with pristine white tablecloths, and napkins artfully folded in a way that can never be replicated at home. Comfortable couches and plush armchairs surround the tables - there are no hard wooden chairs here I was happy to discover. Once I was all settled in, a lovely member of staff came to take my drink order. There is a brilliant selection of teas, with everything from English Breakfast to rooibos pretoria le rouge (I don’t know what it is either). If tea isn’t your thing, there are also a number of different coffees available too, and you can also add champagne to your package - it’s five o’clock somewhere, am I right?

Now, on to the most important part - the food. The tea is served in two courses, because all good things come in twos. The first course is the usual fare you would find at an afternoon tea - finger sandwiches, cakes, and plenty of scones. One of the highlights for me was the selection of sauces served with the scones; clotted cream, raspberry jam, and lemon curd.

The clotted cream was so thick that it nearly spread like butter - I’ll be thinking about it for years to come. The second course is the main event, and is what sets this afternoon tea apart from the rest. I was served three pastries that were styled after Warhol’s famous works - you can take a bite out of Marilyn Monroe, sample some Flowers, or taste the Campbells soup can.

Advertisement

Each pastry was painstakingly crafted, and the inspiration behind each dessert is clear.

While the whole afternoon tea was gorgeous, the service is what makes it the most special. In a place that is so opulent that it can be easy to feel a little out of place, the staff go really out of the way to make you feel welcome. From the doormen to the front desk staff, to the servers and chefs, guests are treated so specially.

Accessibility

Wheelchair access is available via the spa entrance on Fitzwilliam Lane, and the afternoon tea is held on the ground floor of the hotel.

How long is it running for?

Advertisement

Pop Art Afternoon Tea at The Merrion runs from October 9th until November 30th 2023

Where is it again?

The afternoon tea is held at The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2.

Prices from?

This experience is priced at €62.50 per person

Advertisement

Overall thoughts

While this afternoon tea is on the pricier end of the scale, if you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion in style or simply want to treat yourself or a loved one, then this is definitely worth it, particularly if you've ever dreamed of merging your love for art and pastries.

We previously reviewed a different Art Tea theme at the Merrion - you can check that out here.

MORE HERE:

- What to expect from this year's Bram Stoker festival

Advertisement

- 5 Dublin spots celebrating Día de los Muertos

- 'Grate news' as the Raclette Station returns to Fallon & Byrne