'Grate news' as the Raclette Station returns to Fallon & Byrne

So grateful right now.

Fallon & Byrne are doing God's work when it comes to helping people through the January blues by bringing back their iconic raclette station. Here at Lovin Dublin we actually believe that we manifested its return, given how often we discuss its magnificence, the most recent of which was just yesterday.

For those unfamiliar with this absolutely elite meal, a raclette is basically a Swiss dish of melted cheese, which is typically served with potatoes. Fallon & Byrne follow this recipe exactly, scraping their cheese onto potatoes, meat, and veg.

But you better be quick. Like last time, the Raclette Station is only back for a short time only, three weeks to be exact, from today October 24th until Saturday October 28th, between 12pm and 3pm.

Advertisement

If you somehow need further convincing that this is something you need to try, then check out the video below from the last time the raclette was in operation. We think there'll be queues upon queues of people at Fallon & Byrne for the rest of this week come lunchtime.

Header images via Instagram / Fallon And Byrne

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Another Thomas Street food business has suffered a break-in

- Paul Mescal is back on the apps - here are 5 places we'd send him on a date in Dublin

- Popular food truck Bahay to begin winter residency in Harold's Cross