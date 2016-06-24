Feature Food and Drink Dublin

9 Of The Best Ice Cold Treats To Get In Dublin During This Heatwave

Such as Ferrero Rocher milkshakes, classic 99s, and Nutella Martinis

Cold Treats Main

Sweatin' for a treat that will cool you down and perk you up? Yeah you are.

Here's a list of the city's most decadent cold treats for the masses to tuck into this very evening.

Read 'em and cool down, fellow perspirers.

1. Ice cold pint, Toners beer garden

Famed for its impeccable Guinness, undeniable charm and killer beer garden, Toners ticks a lot of boxes in regards to the perfect place for a pint.

But it's those cold tipples that will be on demand today. Perch yourself here and feed your body with the icy refreshment it's been craving so badly.

Toners

2. Ice cream cookie sandwich, Sweet Republic

Exactly what it says on the tin.

Sweet Republic is kind of a big deal when it comes to decadent goods, and their ice cream cookie sandwich is the perfect treat to cool you right down on super hot days.

Sweet Republic

3. Danger Cone, Aungier Danger

The lads at Aungier Danger have hooked you guys up with a luxury ice cream cone, perfect for an after lunch treat during long, boring days in the office.

The Danger Cone is made of their red velvet doughnut, shaped as a cone, filled with rich Belgian white chocolate, drizzled with strawberry sauce and grated red velvet.

So good it should be illegal.

Danger

4. Mikado milkshake, Gourmet Burger Kitchen

It's too damn hot for tea, so enjoy your biscuits in milkshake form!

This Mikado milkshake from Gourmet Burger Kitchen will sort you right out.

Img 6725

5. 99, Teddy's

The tastiest, the original, the best.

AND, one of the very few things in life worth queuing for.

Teddys

6. Strawberry soda, Elephant & Castle

Refreshing, light and all kinds of tasty, this fizzy drink is the perfect pick-me-up after a day indoors.

Elephant & Castle, you're so much more than wings.

Strawberry Soda

7. Ferrero Rocher milkshake, Eddie Rocket's

The two best things in the world have come together to form the Ferrero Rocher milkshake at Eddie Rocket's.

A decadently messy mixture of cream, Ferrero Rocher, chocolate sauce, and ice cream – it's every bit as good as it sounds.

A post shared by Eddie Rockets (@eddierockets) on

8. Nutella Martini, The Abberley Court

Yep, there is a God.

Nutella, vanilla vodka and Tia Maria delicately mixed to make the most incredible concoction.

Here is where you need to take yourself if you've had a long day.

Nutella

9. Tangle Twister Daiquiri, The Paddocks

Mix your childhood dreams with grown up fantasies, with the incredible Tangle Twister Daiquiri from the absolutely game-changers in The Paddocks, Clonee.

Enjoy!

Paddocks

