9 Places In Dublin Where You Can Take Off The Lead And Let Your Dog Run Free

We love dogs and dogs love us. It’s true – science said so.

And what’s lucky for us Dubliners is that a brilliant, beautiful and even historical dog walk is never more than 30 minutes away.

Here is just a small selection of 11 dreamy canine hot-spots you can treat your dog to this very evening.

1. Killiney Hill

All good dogs go to Killiney Hill, or at least they should anyway; it’s doggie heaven. A beaut of a spot to go for a walk, and even a dip after along the beach if you’re feeling brave.

Also, there’s a nice dog-friendly cafe – located by the Victoria Gates in the square tower – in which you can perch while you can legally let your dogs off leash and run to their heart’s content.

2. Corkagh Park Dog Park, Clondalkin

Corkagh Park have an incredible dog zone. It has an official off-lead area, which is properly secure, so you can let your little buddy run free with total peace of mind.

There are also water facilities provided, ideal due to the fact that they’ll be knackered from all the freedom, AND it has this handy Facebook page, to keep you up to date with all the goings-on. How civilised.

3. Griffeen Valley Dog Park, Lucan

The park, comprising more than 200 acres, is formed from a series of public open spaces, each of which has an identifiable character. The first and oldest section is the popular little town park smack bang in the middle of Lucan Village.

Griffeen has, in recent years, gained an ideal dog park in which leads can be gleefully abandoned inside the double gates. Unreal times for all involved.

4. Marlay Park, Rathfarnham

Full of enclosed spaces in which dogs can be off leash, once inside the double gates. Has nice runs for off lead time, for when you’re feeling active, and the pup can take a splash in the river to cool down afterwards.

Also has a great market on a Saturday morning for mid-walk treats.

5. Bushy Park, Terenure

A top (dog) spot along the dodder, especially if your little pal loves a dip. You’d often see dogs off-lead frolicking about D6W like they own the place – and rightly so.

6. Burrow Beach, Sutton

Known to locals as the Hole-In-The-Wall beach, Burrow beach in Sutton is a dog’s paradise – as long as the weather isn’t too good and it ends up full of children.

Fully accessible by DART, and after your long stroll make sure to treat yo self to Beshoff’s The Market for Dublin’s best oysters.

7. St Anne’s, Raheny

There always seems to be something happening in St Anne’s, from band performances to pitch and putt to tree sculpture. It’s off-lead from opening until 11am, and during the last hour before close, but generally the wardens don’t mind.

There is also a dedicated dog park beside the model car track where dogs may be let off lead at all other times.

8. Ballawley Park, Dundrum

Ballawley Park is a quiet and very well-maintained spot in a beautiful residential area in Dublin 14. It’s popular with dog owners, so although at first sight the place might seem secluded, it is not.

Super dog friendly. Super off-lead.

9. Memorial Gardens, Kilmainham

What a place. A great off-lead spot, and right opposite Phoenix Park – handy eh?

Sunken rose gardens, herbaceous borders and extensive tree planting make for an absolutely dreamy visit to the gardens in any season. And your dog will have an absolute ball racing up and down those steps.