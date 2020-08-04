A campaign has been set up to install a basketball court in the Phoenix Park

A campaign has been set up with the aim of installing a basketball court in the Phoenix Park.

Uplift user Tom Klimowicz has started a petition which will be presented to the Office of Public Works, the body which oversees operations at the Phoenix Park. In a blurb on the page, Tom states: 'There are already soccer, GAA and running facilities, cycling lanes and children's playgrounds in the park, but nothing for the growing amount of people interested in basketball. The OPW says they have no plans to install a basketball court there but we want the park to be enjoyable for everyone.'

A petition has been set up to install a basketball court in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. You can show your support too. See below full details ⤵️https://t.co/NZTaBLLPzi — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) August 4, 2020

Basketball resource Social Basketball Ireland has a map on its website which locates all of the indoor and outdoor basketball courts in Dublin. Many of those identified are inaccessible as they are located inside schools or other buildings that the public can't get into. Indeed, the map already identifies one basketball court in the Phoenix Park but it's inside the American Ambassador's Residence. Social Basketball Ireland's map can be viewed here.

Across the city in Bushy Park, many locals will remember when Justin Bieber rocked up to shoot some hoops back in the summer of 2017 ahead of his show at the RDS. While additional facilities would be welcomed by basketball-loving A-listers when they come to town, they would also be beneficial for Dubliners who want to work on their shooting or just get some exercise.

If you'd like to add your name to the petition, you can do so via this link.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

