Calls for pedestrianisation trials to be extended to seven days a week

Dublin Town have called for the trial pedestrianisation of the Grafton Street area to be extended to seven days a week.

South Anne Street, Duke Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court have all been closed off to vehicular traffic over the past two weekends and the trial is also scheduled to take place over the next two Saturdays and Sundays.

The scheme has been a huge success, with some traders in the area stating that business has increased 100% from what it was like during the Covid-19 lockdown and Dublin Town would now like to see the trial extended.

Last week, Dublin City Council confirmed that the pedestrianisation of the area would take place from 7am until 11pm over the Bank Holiday weekend after only taking place from 7am until 7pm over the first weekend of the trial.

CEO Richard Guiney has told FM104 that "We would believe that the likes of South William Street, Drury Street, South Anne Street, Duke Street would all do very well from pedestrianisation. That appears to be the case so the results are very encouraging. We'd like to see it extending to a seven day week basis.

"We believe that the extension to 11pm was the right move so it's very encouraging and I think it's the right thing for the city."

