Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Calls for pedestrianisation trials to be extended to seven days a week

By James Fenton

August 4, 2020 at 12:31pm

Share:

Dublin Town have called for the trial pedestrianisation of the Grafton Street area to be extended to seven days a week.

South Anne Street, Duke Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court have all been closed off to vehicular traffic over the past two weekends and the trial is also scheduled to take place over the next two Saturdays and Sundays.

The scheme has been a huge success, with some traders in the area stating that business has increased 100% from what it was like during the Covid-19 lockdown and Dublin Town would now like to see the trial extended.

Last week, Dublin City Council confirmed that the pedestrianisation of the area would take place from 7am until 11pm over the Bank Holiday weekend after only taking place from 7am until 7pm over the first weekend of the trial.

CEO Richard Guiney has told FM104 that "We would believe that the likes of South William Street, Drury Street, South Anne Street, Duke Street would all do very well from pedestrianisation. That appears to be the case so the results are very encouraging. We'd like to see it extending to a seven day week basis.

"We believe that the extension to 11pm was the right move so it's very encouraging and I think it's the right thing for the city."

READ NEXT: Dublin City Council have opened an online book of condolence for John Hume

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin City Council have opened an online book of condolence for John Hume

Dublin café debuts new outdoor seating area and it's a slice of heaven

This tasty new ramen bar will help cure your post-Bank Holiday blues

How to run a faster 5km - Running tips for beginners

You may also love

Dublin City Council have opened an online book of condolence for John Hume

Dublin café debuts new outdoor seating area and it's a slice of heaven

Local businesses echo city centre restaurant's plea for Government support 

Full pre-Covid service levels will return on a number of commuter rail lines this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.