Figures show that pedestrianisation trials have done wonders for city centre businesses

By James Fenton

August 2, 2020 at 4:57pm

We're in the middle of the second weekend of the trial pedestrianisation of the Grafton Street area and it appears to have been a huge success so far.

Not only has the public reaction been positive but businesses in the area are also reaping the rewards of having fewer vehicles and more pedestrians on the streets of Dublin.

A Dublin City Council report has revealed that the first pedestrianisation trial last weekend led to an increase in takings of between 40% and 100% for 292 businesses that were surveyed. Footfall in the area has also increased dramatically, rising to 50% of pre-Covid levels after being at just 20% at the start of July.

As well as that, 96% of respondents to the public survey said that the pedestrianisation had improved their experience of the streets of Dublin.

The pedestrianisation of the Grafton Street area began last weekend and includes the following streets:

  • Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street
  • Duke Street
  • South William Street from the Brown Thomas carpark exit to Chatham Row
  • Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street carpark
  • Dame Court From Exchequer Street

The trial will continue for the remainder of the Bank Holiday weekend and will take place again over the weekends of August 8/9 and August 15/16. Earlier this week, Dublin City Council confirmed that the hours would be extended from 11am until 11pm over the Bank Holiday weekend, rather than 11am until 7pm as was the case during the first weekend of the trial.

READ NEXT: 'Our beautiful city is decimated' - Dublin restaurant in passionate plea for Government support

