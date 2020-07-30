Close

Dublin City Council to extend pedestrian trial hours on Grafton Street this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

July 30, 2020 at 12:46pm

Dublin City Council has announced that they will extend the pedestrian trial hours on Grafton Street this weekend due to "extremely positive feedback".

A number of Dublin streets have been pedestrianised as part of a four-weekend trial. Rolled out last weekend, Anne Street, Duke Street, South William Street, Durry Street and Dame Street were all closed off to traffic from 11am until 7pm.

Stating that the public reaction to the initiative has been "largely positive", Dublin City Council (DCC) has made the decision to extend the hours this weekend in light of the Bank Holiday. Confirming the news on social media earlier today, DCC tweeted to say:

"Exciting News! In response to extremely positive feedback received to date, we are extending the hours of the Grafton Street Area Pedestrian Trial to 11pm this weekend i.e. 11am to 11pm Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday Monday. Yay! Drop in & check it out!"

 

Locals have welcomed the news with many saying that the next step is to make it permanent.

Header image via Twitter/Dublin City Council 

