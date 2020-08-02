'Our beautiful city is decimated' - Dublin restaurant in passionate plea for Government support

Hugo's Restaurant on Merrion Row have posted a passionate plea for support from the Government as the city endured another quiet Saturday night.

Many pubs and restaurants in the city centre remain closed and those that are open are operating under strict guidelines. Customers are only allowed to stay in an establishment for 105 minutes and must have a substantial meal while they are there.

The rules have led to a major drop in city centre footfall and last night, Hugo's Restaurants took it upon themselves to ask the Government for much-needed support for the hospitality trade. Posting images of Dublin's deserted Saturday night streets to their Twitter page, they added a caption that says: 'This is now, tonight, Saturday at 7.30pm in Dublin. Our beautiful city centre is decimated. Hospitality businesses are on their knees. We need help. So many jobs & livelihoods on the line.'

They tagged a number of people including Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath. Some Dublin pubs have already had to close their doors permanently as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown and the National Public Health Emergency Team is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether phase 4 can go ahead as planned on August 10.

Whatever happens, it's clear that publicans and restaurateurs across the city have their backs against the wall. While public health is the most important thing to consider, they will all have their fingers crossed for a positive outcome.

