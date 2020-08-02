Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

'Our beautiful city is decimated' - Dublin restaurant in passionate plea for Government support

By James Fenton

August 2, 2020 at 10:17am

Share:

Hugo's Restaurant on Merrion Row have posted a passionate plea for support from the Government as the city endured another quiet Saturday night.

Many pubs and restaurants in the city centre remain closed and those that are open are operating under strict guidelines. Customers are only allowed to stay in an establishment for 105 minutes and must have a substantial meal while they are there.

The rules have led to a major drop in city centre footfall and last night, Hugo's Restaurants took it upon themselves to ask the Government for much-needed support for the hospitality trade. Posting images of Dublin's deserted Saturday night streets to their Twitter page, they added a caption that says: 'This is now, tonight, Saturday at 7.30pm in Dublin. Our beautiful city centre is decimated. Hospitality businesses are on their knees. We need help. So many jobs & livelihoods on the line.'

They tagged a number of people including Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath. Some Dublin pubs have already had to close their doors permanently as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown and the National Public Health Emergency Team is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether phase 4 can go ahead as planned on August 10.

Whatever happens, it's clear that publicans and restaurateurs across the city have their backs against the wall. While public health is the most important thing to consider, they will all have their fingers crossed for a positive outcome.

READ NEXT: The iconic Dublin pub that used lockdown as an opportunity to create something new

Share:

Latest articles

It looks like nightclubs won't be reopening any time soon

The iconic Dublin pub that used lockdown as an opportunity to create something new

WATCH: Dublin looks slick in Millwall FC's announcement video

An Italia '90 exhibition is starting in Dublin this weekend

You may also love

The iconic Dublin pub that used lockdown as an opportunity to create something new

Popular city centre pub announces that it will not be reopening

Seven spots that will deliver delicious wings to your door on National Chicken Wing Day

Saying two simple words will get you a free Off Beat Donut on Tuesday

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.