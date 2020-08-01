Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Popular city centre pub announces that it will not be reopening

By James Fenton

August 1, 2020 at 8:40am

Share:

Bakers Pub on Thomas Street has become the latest establishment to be forced into closure due to uncertainty in the pub trade.

A popular spot in The Liberties area of the city, Bakers Pub announced the decision on Facebook yesterday, posting the following message to its customers: 'The end of an era has come!! Unfortunately, the doors of Bakers Pub will not be reopening after a very tough decision.

'We would like to thank all of our amazing staff and loyal customers over the past 16 years. We wouldn’t have made it this far without all your continued support. We will certainly miss all of our great days,nights and events we had. Memories that will last a lifetime.

'Goodbye and stay safe through these uncertain times.'

The venue has been inundated with comments underneath the post, with some lamenting the sad news and others posting fond memories of their nights there. One person posted 'I'm sorry to hear this. Have popped in on a few occasions when I've visited Dublin from Southampton', while another added 'We got up to some shenanigans over the years thanks for putting up with us.' 

Bakers Pub was often bustling with locals but was also a popular spot for people to call in before or after a gig at Vicar Street, as well as tourists staying in the area. A sad day for The Liberties and all who pass through.

(header pic: Google Maps)

READ NEXT: Iconic Bewley's Café on Grafton Street WILL reopen next month

Share:

Latest articles

An Italia '90 exhibition is starting in Dublin this weekend

Dundrum Town Centre has all the safety measures in place so we can return to shop, eat and be entertained

New Dublin cycleway along the Royal Canal now open

How to have the ultimate day out in South Dublin City

You may also love

Seven spots that will deliver delicious wings to your door on National Chicken Wing Day

Saying two simple words will get you a free Off Beat Donut on Tuesday

Two popular Dublin restaurants have announced their reopening dates

Lolly and Cooks have announced the reopening of six Dublin branches

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.