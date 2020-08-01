Popular city centre pub announces that it will not be reopening

Bakers Pub on Thomas Street has become the latest establishment to be forced into closure due to uncertainty in the pub trade.

A popular spot in The Liberties area of the city, Bakers Pub announced the decision on Facebook yesterday, posting the following message to its customers: 'The end of an era has come!! Unfortunately, the doors of Bakers Pub will not be reopening after a very tough decision.

'We would like to thank all of our amazing staff and loyal customers over the past 16 years. We wouldn’t have made it this far without all your continued support. We will certainly miss all of our great days,nights and events we had. Memories that will last a lifetime.

'Goodbye and stay safe through these uncertain times.'

The venue has been inundated with comments underneath the post, with some lamenting the sad news and others posting fond memories of their nights there. One person posted 'I'm sorry to hear this. Have popped in on a few occasions when I've visited Dublin from Southampton', while another added 'We got up to some shenanigans over the years thanks for putting up with us.'

Bakers Pub was often bustling with locals but was also a popular spot for people to call in before or after a gig at Vicar Street, as well as tourists staying in the area. A sad day for The Liberties and all who pass through.

(header pic: Google Maps)

