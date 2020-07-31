Iconic Bewley's Café on Grafton Street WILL reopen next month

The beloved Grafton Street café will reopen its doors to the public at the end of August, months after announcing its permanent closure.

Bewley's Oriental Café on Grafton Street will reopen at the end of August. The news follows an official announcement back in May that stated the café would close permanently due to the impact of Covid-19.

Desperate to save the much-loved local haunt, Bewley's made a last bid attempt to save the place last week - offering to pay the Ronan Group Real Estate its rent arrears on the property as well as interest and legal costs.

According to reports, it's believed that the café will reopen on a phased basis from August 27th initially only offering a takeaway service. It's also understood that the new roster will be "filled by experienced hands from amongst the original team".

In a statement, Managing Director of Bewley's, Col Campbell said:

"We're conscious of the role that Bewley's plays in the hearts of visitors and Dubliners and we're delighted once again to play our part in bringing Dublin's city centre back to life.

"We're thrilled that the team who made Bewley's such a wonderful place, will once again bring the Bewley's experience alive with customers, albeit on a phased basis initially."

Header image via Shutterstock/Bewley's Oriental Café, Grafton Street, Dublin.

