Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Iconic Bewley's Café on Grafton Street WILL reopen next month

By Sarah Finnan

July 31, 2020 at 12:37pm

Share:

The beloved Grafton Street café will reopen its doors to the public at the end of August, months after announcing its permanent closure.

Bewley's Oriental Café on Grafton Street will reopen at the end of August. The news follows an official announcement back in May that stated the café would close permanently due to the impact of Covid-19.

Desperate to save the much-loved local haunt, Bewley's made a last bid attempt to save the place last week - offering to pay the Ronan Group Real Estate its rent arrears on the property as well as interest and legal costs.

According to reports, it's believed that the café will reopen on a phased basis from August 27th initially only offering a takeaway service. It's also understood that the new roster will be "filled by experienced hands from amongst the original team".

In a statement, Managing Director of Bewley's,  Col Campbell said:

"We're conscious of the role that Bewley's plays in the hearts of visitors and Dubliners and we're delighted once again to play our part in bringing Dublin's city centre back to life.

"We're thrilled that the team who made Bewley's such a wonderful place, will once again bring the Bewley's experience alive with customers, albeit on a phased basis initially."

Header image via Shutterstock/Bewley's Oriental Café, Grafton Street, Dublin. 

READ NEXT: Children can get free entry into these two Dublin museums all next month

Share:

Latest articles

New Dublin cycleway along the Royal Canal now open

How to have the ultimate day out in South Dublin City

Children can get free entry into these two Dublin museums all next month

Kodaline announce massive outdoor gig for next summer

You may also love

New Dublin cycleway along the Royal Canal now open

Children can get free entry into these two Dublin museums all next month

Kodaline announce massive outdoor gig for next summer

Eid Al Adha celebration to go ahead at Croke Park today

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.