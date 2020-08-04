Dublin City Council have opened an online book of condolence for John Hume

Dublin City Council have opened an online book of condolence for former SDLP leader John Hume, who passed away yesterday.

John Hume died in a nursing home in his home city of Derry at the age of 83 and since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in from Ireland and around the world. Known for being one of the most influential figures in the peace process, John Hume's contribution to Ireland has been acknowledged by Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu.

In a statement, she says: 'John Hume was a great man. He wasn’t just the architect of the peace process, he was a civil rights campaigner, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, a husband, a father, but most of all an Irishman who wanted us not to be trapped in the past but to have a future of peace. We would not have the Ireland we have today without him. Our thoughts are with his wife Pat, his children and grandchildren.'

The statement went on to describe how Dublin will be paying tribute to John Hume today, with Mayor Chu adding: 'As a mark of respect to Mr Hume, the flag on top of the Mansion House will fly at half-mast from tomorrow. I will also be opening an online book of condolence from Tuesday and I would invite everyone who wishes to express their sympathies to do so.'

A link for the online book of condolence is expected to be released later today.