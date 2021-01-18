Close

A cat missing since Christmas Eve was found at Dublin Airport this morning

By James Fenton

January 18, 2021 at 4:15pm

Since it's Blue Monday, we'll take any good news story we can get and Dublin Airport have provided a humdinger this afternoon.

The social team at Dublin Airport posted this afternoon to say that they had some 'lovely news' to share and they weren't lying. They went on to tell us that Leo, a cat that had been missing from nearby Swords since Christmas Eve had been located close to terminal 1 at the airport earlier today.

Sharing the good news, Dublin Airport wrote: 'It may be Blue Monday, but we’ve some lovely news to share. On Christmas Eve, @AgnesDudk’s cat Leo went missing. Leo hadn’t been seen since and she presumed the poor fella had been the victim of a hit and run.

The story continued: 'But no, Leo had strayed about 8km from his home in Swords & was spotted in the airside area near T1. Our Airport Police picked Leo up this morning. Agnes’ details were on his collar & she was delighted to get our call to say Leo was safe and well.'

A wonderful conclusion to what must have been a stressful time for Agnes. Dublin Airport stated that 'although he was in an airside area without reason and that did give us pause (sorry) for thought, we’ll let Leo off this one time. It was clear he was doing no harm - the evidence was right before Airport Police’s eyes in black and white.'

Today's pawsitive news (also sorry) comes just a week a dog after that had been missing from Cork since June 2020 had been located in the UK, making it a great couple of weeks for animals being reunited with their families.

Let's just hope Leo sticks to essential travel from now on.

