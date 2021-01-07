Close

Six things you can do for someone with a lockdown birthday

By Brian Dillon

January 7, 2021 at 4:56pm

Know someone with a lockdown birthday?

As if January birthdays weren't grim enough, now we have to try celebrate them as best we can in lockdown number three. And while we can't actually go anywhere or meet up with anyone, we'll have to get seriously creative.

Not all hope is lost. If one of your mates is celebrating their birthday while at home, there are a few things you can do to make their day extra special. So, we decided to come up with a list of just some of those things.

These gas pinatas

Hand-crafted by Ruth O'Reilly, these personalised pinatas will add the fun flare your friend's birthday is missing this year. You can check out her work here.

 

These gorgeous confetti balloons

Brought to us by Confetti Balloons, this Birthday Bitch balloon bunch is my personal favourite.

Virtual cocktail class

This is not only a treat for them, but for your whole group of mates. Delivered by Catch Events, you and your pals will each be delivered a Quarantini Box with everything you need and you will get an online class from an expert mixologist. Find out more here. They're taking a break for January, but will be back for any celebrations in February.

A personalised illustration

Absolutely loads of talented folk started doing illustrations like this since the start of the pandemic, which means there are loads of opportunities for personalised gifts to make your mate's birthday extra special. Some great Dublin illustrators are Niamh McKeown, Keely Draws, Creative Cailín, Hannah Cassidy Illustrations and Scribbled in Pink, to name just a few.

A coffee subscription for the peeps working from home

If there's one thing getting me through the working from home life, it's coffee.

So, the coffee lover in your life would probably love this monthly coffee subscription from Calendar Coffee.

A stylish custom cake from 2210 Patisserie

Cakes don't get much more stylish than this. Based in Mullingar, Una Leonard has designed some seriously gorgeous cakes. Just look at this black and gold NYE cake!

