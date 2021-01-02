It's time to dust off this handy '5km from home' tool again

It's that time again where we say goodbye to some of our favourite spots in Dublin and dust off the old 5km from home tool that has served us so well throughout the year.

Ireland has returned to Level 5 restrictions which means that people are asked to staying within 5km from home except for essential purposes. These measures are currently scheduled to remain in place until January 31, although if we're being honest, they will probably last a bit longer than that.

That means that it's time to reacquaint ourselves with with 5km from home tool which was was created by software developer Dave Bolger. All the way back on March 28, 2020, over half a million people used the tool in just one day after stringent '2km from home rules' were announced.

Multiple pins can be added if required and users can also share their location with pals. It will definitely come in handy with the 5km rule expected to stay for the whole of January and you can have a fiddle around with it via this link.

So, as you can see from the above example, if you live in Blanch and have a mate as far away as Donnybrook, there's still scope to have a socially-distanced wave from across a park. Keep in mind though that with Covid-19 case numbers shooting up, the advice is to stay at home except for daily exercise within the 5km limit or for essential purposes. You can find out more about how to prevent the spread of Covid-19 via this link.

More information on Ireland's re-entry into Level 5 can be found here.

