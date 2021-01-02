The full list of essential retail outlets under Level 5 restrictions

A new set of Covid-19 measures for retail outlets came into effect on New Year's Day and are scheduled to last until January 31.

As part of the latest attempt to combat the spread of Covid-19, Ireland will remain under Level 5 restrictions for the entire month of January and possibly longer. Under the measures, bars and restaurants can only offer takeaway and delivery services, gyms and leisure centres are asked to close and only retail outlets that are deemed essential are allowed to open.

Further to this, the Government has said that 'retailers with mixed retail offering which have discrete spaces for essential and non-essential retail should make arrangements for the separation of relevant areas.'

With Covid-19 case numbers rapidly escalating, the advice to the public is to remain at home except for essential reasons. If you must visit an essential retail outlet, it is imperative that you follow public health guidelines which can be found here.

A full list of essential retail outlets can be found below: