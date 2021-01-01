Nine feel-good series to binge watch on Netflix this week

Netflix is one of our top home comforts at the minute.

Like many others, we've been logging quite a few hours on the old Netflix account, watching movies, documentaries, feel-good series and what have you. Sure we have all the time in the world to Netflix and chill... so to speak.

Deciding on what to watch can sometimes prove to be a task in and of itself though. With so much choice, it can be hard to narrow down our options and more often than not we end up watching Friends for the seven millionth time.

Not that that's a bad thing (we all know I'm a Friends superfan), but if you're looking to mix it up here are nine feel-good series we recommend sinking your teeth into.

One Day At A Time

A reimagining of the TV classic, One Day At A Time tells the story of a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles. This series got me through final year of college and it's equal parts wholesome and humorous.

After Life

For anyone who loves a bit of black-comedy, After Life has enjoyed raging success since its premiere last March. Starring Ricky Gervais, the series follows widower Tony Johnson as he mourns his wife's death - punishing the world by saying and doing whatever he so pleases. Season two is set to debut this April, so now's the time to catch yourself up.

Brooklyn 99

If there's one series that will help you to get through whatever life throws at you it's Brooklyn 99. Between characters such as Jake Peralta, Captain Holt and (my personal favourite) Gina Linetti, you'll be more than entertained. Each episode is less than a half-hour too, so it's not a huge time commitment... not that that's something many of us have to worry about nowadays.

Grace + Frankie

Co-created by Marta Kauffman (one of the creators behind the hit series Friends), Grace and Frankie follows two unlikely friends brought together after their husbands reveal that they're in love with each other. Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, it's proof that comedy isn't dead.

Queer Eye

Queer Eye is the epitome of feel-good watching. Featuring the Fab Five - Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness - according to the blurb on Netflix each episode sees the experts serve up "hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels". No need to watch in order either so you can dip in and out as you please.

Derry Girls

Derry Girls had to make the list. Obviously. No doubt you've polished off the series already but is enough ever really enough? Please Netflix, give us season two already.

Sex Education

Not only is the second season of Sex Education even more compulsive viewing than the first, but it also features the most iconic line of the entire series - "Wash your hands, you dirty pic!". Apt given the current situation. Centred on socially awkward Otis and his sex therapist mother, the series stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson.

Lovesick

A slightly more adult version of Sex Education, Lovesick follows Dylan Witter as he gets in touch with all of his past loves, to inform them that he has chlamydia... and they might too.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

If you liked the US Office (which, by the way, has also just landed on Netflix as of today), you'll like this. The longest-running live-action sitcom in American TV history, the series follows a group of friends who have an Irish pub over in Philly. Live vicariously through their exploits as we patiently await for 'normality' to return.

Plenty to keep you occupied there. Let us know your favourite feel-good series in the comments.