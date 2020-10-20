This '5km from home' tool will come in very handy over the next few weeks

So, here we are again, locked down in our homes as the country aims to stop the spread of coronavirus once more.

As well as compiling your Netflix diary and looking up banana bread recipes, you might want to familiarise yourself with this handy tool that will let you know just how far you can travel under the new 5km rule.

People are asked not to go further than 5km from their home for exercise and if you're unclear about where that takes you then software developer Dave Bolger is on hand to help. All the way back on March 28, over half a million people used the app in just one day after stringent '2km from home rules' were announced. Now it's time to dust it off again, it would seem.

Multiple pins can also be added if required and users can also share their location with pals. It will definitely come in handy with the 5km rule expected to stay for the whole of November and you can have a fiddle around with it via this link.

So, as you can see from the above example, if you live in Blanch and have a mate as far away as Donnybrook, there's still scope to meet up. As long as you stick to the maximum two household rule that is. More information on Ireland's entry into Level 5 can be found here.

