Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

One of our favorite Dumpling spots has got a new city center location

By Alan Fisher

October 18, 2020 at 4:56pm

Share:

One of our favorite Dumpling spots has got a new city center location.

Dumplings are high on our list and we love having new places to try out.

Last year, for our Early Doors series we checked out a small little spot in Bray called Double 8.

Take a look at what we tried:

Earlier this year we were sad to see that they were shutting up shop but now they are back!

They took to Instagram yesterday to announce that they are "back!✌?and we have moved into a new home at 75 Camden St Lower".

"We can’t wait to welcome you back & are so glad to be serving our handmade dumplings once again."

We are very excited to see they have a new home and we can't wait to visit them again.

READ MORE: We tried two new burger joints in Dublin this week and they were delish

Share:

Latest articles

We tried two new burger joints in Dublin this week and they were delish

Dublin Airport sends heartfelt response to Twitter user who has hit ‘rock bottom’

One of Bray's favorite restaurants is set to return

A popular pub in Stoneybatter has opened up a coffee hatch

You may also love

We tried two new burger joints in Dublin this week and they were delish

One of Bray's favorite restaurants is set to return

A popular pub in Stoneybatter has opened up a coffee hatch

The Harbour Bar has created a slick new outdoor area

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.