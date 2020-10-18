One of our favorite Dumpling spots has got a new city center location.
Dumplings are high on our list and we love having new places to try out.
Last year, for our Early Doors series we checked out a small little spot in Bray called Double 8.
Take a look at what we tried:
Earlier this year we were sad to see that they were shutting up shop but now they are back!
They took to Instagram yesterday to announce that they are "back!✌?and we have moved into a new home at 75 Camden St Lower".
"We can’t wait to welcome you back & are so glad to be serving our handmade dumplings once again."
we’re back!✌🏼and we have moved into a new home at 75 Camden St Lower. Opening from this evening for collection and delivery on @justeatie We can’t wait to welcome you back & are so glad to be serving our handmade dumplings once again 🥟 Orders available from our new site doubleeight.ie or find us on @justeatie
We are very excited to see they have a new home and we can't wait to visit them again.