A Dublin café is serving banana with its fry-up and it's dividing opinions 

Dubliners have discovered that Panem is serving banana with its fry-up and the unique take on the classic brekkie is dividing opinions.

Located down on Lower Ormond Quay, Panem is many Dubliner's first port of call when it comes to finding good pastry in the city. Croissants to be precise, theirs are delish. But we've just come across another reason you should pay them a visit, and that is for their unusual take on the traditional Irish fry-up.

What makes theirs different you ask? Well, theirs includes banana. Yes, you read that right - banana... as in the yellow fruit that many of us bought in bulk during quarantine to fuel our newfound love of baking.

Having just ordered it herself, Twitter user Áine O'Connell shared a photo of her fry up with a twist, writing: "I present to you the newest entrant into the fry makeup: the humble banana." Later adding that "it slaps" (i.e. it's well worth trying).

Now, I'm all for trying new things so I won't knock it just yet, but first thoughts? Interesting. Very interesting, indeed.

Reactions have been mixed to say the least, with responses ranging from "this is quite shocking but I am willing to hear you out" to "hey would you mind deleting this?" to "absolutely on board with this". Others have described banana as the "undersung hero of savoury dishes" with one claiming that a ham and cheese toastie with banana in it is "outrageous". Hmm.

Not sure where I stand just yet... what are your thoughts?

Header image via Twitter/Áine O'Connell

