Dublin

A Judge Has Described Temple Bar As A "Disgrace To Ireland"

"It's covered in vomit and is a scene of constant brawling..."

Screen Shot 2017 12 29 At 09 25 30

Dublin District Court has been told that Temple Bar is a "disgrace to Ireland, is covered in vomit and is a scene of constant brawling."

The Irish Independent reports that the comments were made by Judge Anthony Halpin who was presiding over a case in which two men were involved in a brawl outside The Czech Inn in the area. 

Addezine Baho from Balbriggan and another man had to be separated by security after Mr. Baho was punched in the face before he began to kick the other man on the ground. 

Dismissing the case, Judge Halpin said that the other man was the "motivating person in this thuggery" and noted that, instead of stepping into help, bystanders merely began "shadow boxing" while watching events unfold. 

He said of Temple Bar:

“I think it’s nothing short of a disgrace.

“Temple Bar is a disgrace to Ireland. You go up there first thing in the morning over any weekend and you see vomit and puke.

“These brawls are going on constantly.”

The incident occurred at 4am on May 21 2016.

READ NEXT: Here's How Many New Homes Were Built In Dublin This Year

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
A Judge Has Described Temple Bar As A "Disgrace To Ireland"
A Judge Has Described Temple Bar As A "Disgrace To Ireland"
This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
This Basement Restaurant On Parnell Square Is A Real Hidden Treasure
This Basement Restaurant On Parnell Square Is A Real Hidden Treasure
Seven Life-Saving Places To Get Your Boozy Hangover Cure In Dublin
Seven Life-Saving Places To Get Your Boozy Hangover Cure In Dublin
Looking For Something To Do? Take A Stroll Along The Great South Wall Walk
Looking For Something To Do? Take A Stroll Along The Great South Wall Walk
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening
The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening
The Crowds Outside The Gaiety Right Now Are CRAZY As The Annual Busk Kicks Off
The Crowds Outside The Gaiety Right Now Are CRAZY As The Annual Busk Kicks Off
Dublin Lady Searches For Four Hero Teens Who Helped Her Dog In Artane Last Night
Dublin Lady Searches For Four Hero Teens Who Helped Her Dog In Artane Last Night
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors On New Year's Eve
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors On New Year's Eve
8 St. Stephen's Day Activities In Dublin To Dust Off The Christmas Cobwebs
8 St. Stephen's Day Activities In Dublin To Dust Off The Christmas Cobwebs
Today's RTÉ Report From Dublin Airport Will Have You In Floods Of Tears
Today's RTÉ Report From Dublin Airport Will Have You In Floods Of Tears
This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Conor McGregor Pictured Partying With Graham "The Wig" Whelan
News

Conor McGregor Pictured Partying With Graham "The Wig" Whelan
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing
News

A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
Food and Drink

I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing
News

A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin