Here's How Many New Homes Were Built In Dublin This Year

Demand is still far higher than supply

Most new homes in Ireland are being built in Dublin and the commuter belt, new figures have shown.

About 36,000 new addresses were added to the GeoDirectory in 2017, with 77% in Dublin, Kildare, Meath or Wicklow.

"If you go a little bit further to Cork that figure rises to 82 per cent of all of new dwelling built in urban areas," said the CEO of GeoDirectory, Dara Keogh.

However demand for homes is still far higher than supply, with less than 7,500 residential buildings under construction this month.

