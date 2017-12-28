News

The Most Expensive School In Ireland Has Been Revealed

Most private schools have upped their fees by about 4%

Screen Shot 2017 12 28 At 15 23 47

The most expensive school in Ireland is St Columba’s in Whitechurch, new figures have shown. 

The Dublin institution charges €8,000 a year for day pupils and up to €22,800 for boarders. 

The school's principal, Mark Boobbyer, told The Irish Times that there has been much more interest in the school in recent times. 

"In 2008, we kept the school full, but we kept it full largely with overseas children . . . because Irish people couldn’t afford to pay the fees," he said.

"But what we’re seeing now is more money around, and there’s more interest in boarding, I think; that’s a trend we’re seeing generally."

Most private schools in Ireland raised their fees by about 4% on average this year, with standard day pupil fees ranging between €3,500 and €7,000. 

READ NEXT: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning For Anyone Driving Today

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
Drivers Warned Over Horses Wandering Loose On Busy Dublin Road
Drivers Warned Over Horses Wandering Loose On Busy Dublin Road
Here's How Many New Homes Were Built In Dublin This Year
Here's How Many New Homes Were Built In Dublin This Year
The Most Expensive School In Ireland Has Been Revealed
The Most Expensive School In Ireland Has Been Revealed
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning For Anyone Driving Today
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning For Anyone Driving Today
Woman Found Dead In Rathmines Apartment Died Of 'Natural Causes'
Woman Found Dead In Rathmines Apartment Died Of 'Natural Causes'
Teen Arrested In Dun Laoghaire Attack Deemed "Likely To Commit Murder" If Released
Teen Arrested In Dun Laoghaire Attack Deemed "Likely To Commit Murder" If Released
Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"
Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"
Popular Italian Restaurant In Town Had Closed Due To "Rat Dropping" Discovery
Popular Italian Restaurant In Town Had Closed Due To "Rat Dropping" Discovery
Gardai Appeal For Witnesses Of Serious Assault On Dublin Taxi Driver
Gardai Appeal For Witnesses Of Serious Assault On Dublin Taxi Driver
Fans Rush To Show Support For Conor McGregor After Latest Emotional Instagram Post
Fans Rush To Show Support For Conor McGregor After Latest Emotional Instagram Post
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines
Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines
10 Easy Ways To Help Your Body Recover After The Festive Season
Sponsored

10 Easy Ways To Help Your Body Recover After The Festive Season
Drivers Warned Over Horses Wandering Loose On Busy Dublin Road
News

Drivers Warned Over Horses Wandering Loose On Busy Dublin Road
Here's How Many New Homes Were Built In Dublin This Year
News

Here's How Many New Homes Were Built In Dublin This Year
The Most Expensive School In Ireland Has Been Revealed
News

The Most Expensive School In Ireland Has Been Revealed

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
News

Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
Food and Drink

I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin