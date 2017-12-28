News

Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning For Anyone Driving Today

Be careful out there

Shutterstock 721548208 1

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning for anyone driving in the capital today, as temperatures are expected to hover close to freezing. 

They have advised motorists to clear all ice and frost off their windscreens and side windows before heading off. 

"Expect icy patches on untreated roads," they wrote on Twitter. 

AA Roadwatch has also posted advice for drivers on social media. 

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for the whole country today. 

Sub-zero temperatures are expected in Dublin throughout the morning, rising to between 1 and 5 degrees by the afternoon. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

