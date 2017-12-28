Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning For Anyone Driving Today

Be careful out there

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning for anyone driving in the capital today, as temperatures are expected to hover close to freezing.

They have advised motorists to clear all ice and frost off their windscreens and side windows before heading off.

"Expect icy patches on untreated roads," they wrote on Twitter.

AA Roadwatch has also posted advice for drivers on social media.

Very cold this morning, with ice & frost across the country. Allow time to de-ice your car & remember it can take 10x longer to stop on icy roads. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/tJqzXiFrH2 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 28, 2017

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for the whole country today.

Sub-zero temperatures are expected in Dublin throughout the morning, rising to between 1 and 5 degrees by the afternoon.

READ NEXT: Only Irish Folk Would Understand Why This 'Fish Town' Wikipedia Page Is So Funny