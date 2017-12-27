Lifestyle

Only Irish Folk Would Understand Why This 'Fish Town' Wikipedia Page Is So Funny

Juvenile? Yes. Hilarious? Absolutely

Fish Town

This is just too good to be true.

Irish people are getting a serious case of the giggles after stumbling upon this Wikipedia page about Fish Town. 

In case you're wondering, Fish Town is the capital of River Gee County, Liberia. 

Unfortunate. 

Fish Town

Redditors are getting an awful laugh at it, and we're just waiting for the puns to... flood in. 

Sorry. 

Our new year's resolution is to be more mature. We swear. 

READ MORE: 12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Only Irish Folk Would Understand Why This 'Fish Town' Wikipedia Page Is So Funny
Only Irish Folk Would Understand Why This 'Fish Town' Wikipedia Page Is So Funny
Five Deadly Dublin Walks That Are Worth Getting Off The Sofa For
Five Deadly Dublin Walks That Are Worth Getting Off The Sofa For
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now
There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now
Someone In Dublin Has Just Won The Jackpot In Tonight's Euromillions Plus Draw
Someone In Dublin Has Just Won The Jackpot In Tonight's Euromillions Plus Draw
This Stunning Killiney Home Comes With Its Own Spa
This Stunning Killiney Home Comes With Its Own Spa
11 Amazing Photos That Show Just How Beautiful Christmas In Dublin Is
11 Amazing Photos That Show Just How Beautiful Christmas In Dublin Is
This Gorgeous Killiney House Is Like Something From The Swiss Alps
This Gorgeous Killiney House Is Like Something From The Swiss Alps
This World Famous Irish Celebrity Is Spending A Lot Of Money This Christmas For Families In Need
This World Famous Irish Celebrity Is Spending A Lot Of Money This Christmas For Families In Need
St. James's Hospital Has Issued A Warning About An 'Outbreak Of Gonnorrhoea' This Christmas
St. James's Hospital Has Issued A Warning About An 'Outbreak Of Gonnorrhoea' This Christmas
'Number 1 North Pole' Is The Daftest Thing We've Ever Seen On Daft
'Number 1 North Pole' Is The Daftest Thing We've Ever Seen On Daft
Six Deadly Ways To Make Friends In Dublin Before The End Of The Year
Six Deadly Ways To Make Friends In Dublin Before The End Of The Year
Woman Found Dead In Rathmines Apartment Died Of 'Natural Causes'
News

Woman Found Dead In Rathmines Apartment Died Of 'Natural Causes'
Teen Arrested In Dun Laoghaire Attack Deemed "Likely To Commit Murder" If Released
News

Teen Arrested In Dun Laoghaire Attack Deemed "Likely To Commit Murder" If Released
Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"
News

Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
Feature

12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Food and Drink

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
News

Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin