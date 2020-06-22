A new artisan croissanterie has opened in Dublin

Based near Merrion Square Park, Medialuna Croissanterie is the latest venture by Mariano Tejada, one of the talented chefs at Alma café. Offering pickup or delivery options (within 5km) on Wednesdays and Sundays, they're going to be your new neighbourhood favourite bakery in no time.

Medialuna Croissanterie is a new artisan croissanterie or pastry shop in Dublin. Specialising in croissants and other such delights, they're opening to the public later this week.

Take one look at their Instagram feed and you'll be sold hook, line and sinker. Though if you weren't already reeled in by 'artisan croissanterie' then I'm not sure we're on the same page.

Translating to 'half-moon' in English, Medialuna serves up a range of decadent croissants - each of which looks tastier than the one before. Go for the tried and tested butter croissants, or opt for something a little more adventurous and choose between strawberry cheesecake, Nutella cream and hazelnuts praline, lemon curd, raspberries and pistachios or ham and gruyere cheese.

Having opened for a soft launch over the weekend to friends and family, things seem to have gone swimmingly for the team and so they've decided that they're ready to open for reals later this week. Available for pickup or delivery from this Wednesday, just head to their website to make your order.

A box of these would definitely bring homemade Sunday brunch to the next level.

