A number of Dublin pubs have reacted to the news that they won't be allowed to open

Dublin pubs are reeling this morning after last night's news that they won't be allowed open until August 31 at least.

Pubs that don't serve food were initially due to open on August 10 but that date was pushed back last night due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in Ireland. It's another huge blow to a number of establishments which have sat idle since the Government ordered the closure of pubs on March 15.

Last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that a number of Cabinet ministers have been tasked to examine whether a financial support package for businesses can be put in place but some Dublin publicans feel that this might not be enough to save the industry.

57 The Headline Bar on Clanbrassil Street posted that 'Words mean nothing unless the shuttered businesses are offered a decent financial package to keep them afloat until they can reopen.'

Words mean nothing unless the shuttered businesses are offered a decent financial package to keep them a float until they can reopen pic.twitter.com/9DmnGRqLFH — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) August 4, 2020

Popular South William Street spot Grogan's, meanwhile, said that 'this evening's Government announcement has once again left an entire industry totally devastated', adding that they have been 'treated grossly unfairly by the powers that be' and have 'not been afforded an opportunity to prove we can safely operate.'

Our thoughts on this evenings announcement. This is utterly tragic. pic.twitter.com/pjiUCX51QQ — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) August 4, 2020

Noel Anderson of The Bridge 1859 and Lemon & Duke reacted to the 11pm closing time that was placed on pubs and restaurants as part of last night's announcement...

Just trying absorb the last few hours. The 11 pm “curfew” will cost businesses invaluable turnover, staff hours and jobs, government tax, and do you know what the last bit of fun going in this country. #shitshow @LeoVaradkar @MichealMartinTD pic.twitter.com/ICQFJ4R2i1 — Noel Anderson (@NoelAnderson_) August 4, 2020

Whatever way you look at it, last night's news was a devastating blow to pubs around the country and it will take a lot to get them back on their feet once they can reopen safely.

The next Government review is due on August 31 so it will be at least September until you can enter some of your favourite Dublin haunts again.

READ NEXT: Calls for pedestrianisation trials to be extended to seven days a week