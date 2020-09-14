Close

A plan to turn Dublin into a '15-minute city' has been unveiled today

By James Fenton

September 14, 2020 at 12:13pm

Dublin Chamber has today published a new planning vision called 'Dublin: The 15-minute City' which will focus on creating 'liveable, walkable communities' in the capital.

The 15-minute city vision was published this morning and is an 'ambitious urban planning concept' which explores how Dublin would work as a '15-minute city'.

In the document, it is explained how creating the vision would involve 'designing walkable communities in which people can live and access most of their daily needs within 15 minutes of active transport, i.e. walking or cycling.'

Indicating a major change in how planning is usually undertaken in the capital, the document says that 'the core of this concept is mixed development, integrating as many uses as possible within the same space.' It is added that 'this, in many ways counteracts the past century of planning which has focused on separating residential areas from those for retail, employment, manufacturing, and entertainment.'

Inspiration for the vision comes from a number of other cities that have adopted similar designs, including Melbourne’s ‘20 minute neighbourhoods’, Barcelona’s ‘Superblocks’, East London’s ‘Every One, Every Day’, and Paris’s ‘15-Minute City’.

Dublin Chamber, the representative body for business in the Greater Dublin Area, posted some images of what Capel Street would look like in line with the new vision, with a 'more people-centric approach to street layout...'

The public can access the Dublin: The 15-Minute City document in full via this link. Is the scheme something you think is achievable and if so, are there any changes you would make? Feel free to let us know in the comment section.

