A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location

But there are a number of other places around Ireland where naturism is tolerated...

Believe it or not, summer is just around the corner and it won't be long before we're all longing to get our kit off and top up our tan. Well, for about three or four days as that's usually all the sun we get on these shores.

This year, however, sun worshippers will have an opportunity to work on that all-over tan they've always craved as Ireland is set to get it's first official nude-friendly beach. According to the Irish Independent, a sign will be erected at Hawk Cliff in Dalkey in the coming weeks to warn the public that they 'may encounter nude bathers'.

Sounds unusual for Ireland, right? Not really. Further research on the Irish Naturist Association website tells us that nudism is actually 'tolerated' in a number of scenic locations around Ireland. Readers are told that 'Provided you use discretion and common sense, you should have no problems. No member of the Irish Naturist Association has ever been prosecuted for naturist activities.'

Unofficial nudist locations in Leinster can be found at the following sites:

- Corballis, Co. Dublin

- The Forty Foot

- Hawk Cliff, Dalkey

- Sallymount, Co. Wicklow

- Magheramore, Co. Wicklow

- Curracloe, Co. Wexford

There are also 'many more secluded beaches, particularly along western and south-western coasts, where you could have the beach to yourself all day.'

More information can be found here. Happy bathing!

