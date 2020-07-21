A sports flea market is taking place in two Dublin venues this weekend

The Back Page is hosting a sports flea market this Saturday which is great news for anyone looking to pick up some iconic sportswear.

The flea market, run by vintage jersey vendors Shirts v Skins, will also be heading to The Lighthouse Bar in Dún Laoghaire on Sunday and both days will provide ample opportunity for sports buffs to add to their wardrobe.

WARNING: 🕶️You may need protective eye-wear to go with your mask this weekend 😷as we have some face melting goalkeeper shirts at the Classic Shirt & Vintage Streetwear Market🌈 @onthebackpage July 25th

& @lighthousedl July 26th pic.twitter.com/6ItsDVmxIU — shirtsVskins (@shirts_v_skins) July 20, 2020

A quick scan through the Shirts v Skins Twitter page will give you an idea of what's on offer with the likes of Liverpool, Celtic, Ireland and Leinster Rugby all represented.

The sports flea market will be free to enter and will have social distancing measures in place. It will all get underway at 10.30am on Saturday at The Back Page and at the same time on Sunday at The Lighthouse Bar.

That's the weekend sorted for sports enthusiasts whether they're north or south of the Liffey.

(header pic: The Back Page)

