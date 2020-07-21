Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A sports flea market is taking place in two Dublin venues this weekend

By James Fenton

July 21, 2020 at 9:48am

Share:

The Back Page is hosting a sports flea market this Saturday which is great news for anyone looking to pick up some iconic sportswear.

The flea market, run by vintage jersey vendors Shirts v Skins, will also be heading to The Lighthouse Bar in Dún Laoghaire on Sunday and both days will provide ample opportunity for sports buffs to add to their wardrobe.

A quick scan through the Shirts v Skins Twitter page will give you an idea of what's on offer with the likes of Liverpool, Celtic, Ireland and Leinster Rugby all represented.

The sports flea market will be free to enter and will have social distancing measures in place. It will all get underway at 10.30am on Saturday at The Back Page and at the same time on Sunday at The Lighthouse Bar.

That's the weekend sorted for sports enthusiasts whether they're north or south of the Liffey.

(header pic: The Back Page)

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

Face masks are now mandatory in the Dáil

Echo and The Bunnymen to celebrate 40th anniversary with gig at the Olympia

Beloved Temple Bar restaurant announces it is closing indefinitely

Calls for DCC to implement colour-coded system for pedestrianised streets

You may also love

Echo and The Bunnymen to celebrate 40th anniversary with gig at the Olympia

Calls for DCC to implement colour-coded system for pedestrianised streets

Dubliners will gather at the scene of iconic Italia 90 celebrations in honour of Jack Charlton

Two of Dublin's most loved spots could soon be making way for a hotel

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.