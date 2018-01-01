A Teenage Girl Was Stabbed In The Leg At A New Year's Eve Disco Last Night

Gardaí are treating it as an accident...

A 16-year-old girl was accidentally stabbed in the leg at a teenage disco last night, the Irish Daily Star is reporting.

The incident occurred at Attitude, an under-18s disco held at the Wright Venue in Swords. It's believed that the girl was stabbed when she hugged a boy who had taken a knife into the venue.

She is believed to know the boy and the Gardaí are treating the incident as a freak accident. A spokesman confirmed that a boy was arrested and released without charge.

