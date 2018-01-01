Dublin

A Teenage Girl Was Stabbed In The Leg At A New Year's Eve Disco Last Night

Gardaí are treating it as an accident...

Garda

A 16-year-old girl was accidentally stabbed in the leg at a teenage disco last night, the Irish Daily Star is reporting. 

The incident occurred at Attitude, an under-18s disco held at the Wright Venue in Swords. It's believed that the girl was stabbed when she hugged a boy who had taken a knife into the venue. 

She is believed to know the boy and the Gardaí are treating the incident as a freak accident. A spokesman confirmed that a boy was arrested and released without charge.

READ NEXT: This Gorgeous Video Captures The First Sunrise Over Dublin In 2018

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
A Teenage Girl Was Stabbed In The Leg At A New Year's Eve Disco Last Night
A Teenage Girl Was Stabbed In The Leg At A New Year's Eve Disco Last Night
This Gorgeous Video Captures The First Sunrise Over Dublin In 2018
This Gorgeous Video Captures The First Sunrise Over Dublin In 2018
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Al Porter Has Received Support After Recent Allegations Against Him
Al Porter Has Received Support After Recent Allegations Against Him
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors Tonight For the Last Time
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors Tonight For the Last Time
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
A U.S. Based Dublin Priest Has Won €500,000 On The Euromillions While Home For Christmas
A U.S. Based Dublin Priest Has Won €500,000 On The Euromillions While Home For Christmas
RTÉ's Lovely Tribute To The Dubliners Is Tonight's Must-See TV
RTÉ's Lovely Tribute To The Dubliners Is Tonight's Must-See TV
Heavy Snow In The UK Is Affecting Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today
Heavy Snow In The UK Is Affecting Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today
A Judge Has Described Temple Bar As A "Disgrace To Ireland"
A Judge Has Described Temple Bar As A "Disgrace To Ireland"
This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
This Basement Restaurant On Parnell Square Is A Real Hidden Treasure
This Basement Restaurant On Parnell Square Is A Real Hidden Treasure
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Conor McGregor's Family Members Hospitalised With Aussie Flu Virus
Lifestyle

Conor McGregor's Family Members Hospitalised With Aussie Flu Virus
Al Porter Has Received Support After Recent Allegations Against Him
Dublin

Al Porter Has Received Support After Recent Allegations Against Him
Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious
News

Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin